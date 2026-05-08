Diamondbacks Call Up No. 1 Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt in 3-Player Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up No. 1 prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, the team announced on Friday. Waldschmidt will report to the team for his major league debut.

In a corresponding move, first baseman Tyler Locklear has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and subsequently optioned to Triple-A. Outfielder Alek Thomas has been designated for assignment.

The Diamondbacks take a swing with their top prospect, and will part ways with their struggling center fielder. Arizona's offense has been quiet of late, and Waldschmidt could provide a needed boost.

Here's everything you need to know about Arizona's No. 1 prospect:

Diamondbacks calling up Ryan Waldschmidt

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in Arizona's system for some time. The 23-year-old outfielder was drafted at the end of the first round (31st overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft — the Prospect Promotion Incentive pick received as a result of Corbin Carroll's National League Rookie of the Year Award in the 2023 season.

Since then, he's risen up to the No. 1 overall spot in Arizona's organization, and was even the lone D-backs representation in MLB Pipeline's national Top 100 list, coming in at No. 49 at the time of his call-up.

After a brief stint in Class-A Visalia following his selection, Waldschmidt shot up from High-A Hillsboro to Triple-A Reno over the course of just two minor league seasons.

In 2025, he posted a .921 OPS with Double-A Amarillo. Beginning 2026 with the Reno Aces, Waldschmidt has hit .289/.400/.477 with three homers, while playing exceptional defense in center field.

What Ryan Waldschmidt brings to Diamondbacks

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The contact, power and defense have all been clearly present. Waldschmidt has the contact ability to hit for a high average and the pop to deliver 20-30-homer upside. He's athletic and capable of making acrobatic plays in the outfield, with enough speed to cause chaos on the bases and an at-worst average arm.

But what's stood out about Waldschmidt has been his exceptional eye and plate discipline.

For his minor league career, he's worked 130 walks against 153 strikeouts in 823 plate appearances — a 15.8% walk rate against a mere 18.6% strikeout rate. His career .421 on-base percentage is 133 points higher than his .288 average in the minors.

The strikeout-to-walk ratio has not been quite as pretty at the Triple-A level, with some swing-and-miss leading to a 38/19 K/BB, but the plate vision is still there. He's swinging at strikes.

Waldschmidt developed that eye in college at the University of Kentucky while rehabbing a torn ACL, taking mental reps while on TrackMan duty. But that aspect of his game has been there since the beginning.

"I remember as a little kid, my dad would always get on me about striking out looking sometimes," Waldschmidt said in a 2025 interview with Diamondbacks On SI. "I'm like, 'Dad, that's a ball. Like, it's not a strike. I know he called it a strike, but that's not in the zone, I guarantee you.'

"And as I got older and as time progressed, I just stuck with that belief. I knew the strike zone and I wouldn't swing at those pitches and I never gave in."

Alek Thomas designated for assignment

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Thomas, it's been a tough few seasons since his NLCS-saving home run in 2023. The 26-year-old center fielder has flashed plenty of leather and displayed plenty of power, but the offensive results have been consistently subpar.

Thomas was a breakout candidate for the 2026 season, as he worked on quieting his leg-kick. After a hot spring training, it looked like a big season was on the way. But Thomas, who was initially unlucky, began to devolve back down to a .181/.222/.340 slash over his first 28 games of 2026.

Those repeated struggles flung the door wide open for Waldschmidt to get the call. Thomas can return to the organization if he clears waivers.