What D-backs' Series Win Over Lowly Angels Told Us — And What It Didn't

No matter how hard the Arizona Diamondbacks may be making things for themselves, they managed to walk out of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with two wins and a series victory.

Arizona is now 38-36, and though the offense continues to sputter at inopportune moments, it's hard to truly complain about a second straight series win.

Here's what we learned from a 2-1 series against the Angels at Chase Field, and the big question that remains.

What Diamondbacks' series loss to Angels told us

Home runs overshadowed Diamondbacks' RISP woes

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) hits a sac-fly to bring home right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) during the seventh inning at Chase Field against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have been struggling to hit with runners in scoring position for quite some time. That did not improve to an extreme degree in this series. Arizona went 5-for-21 with RISP, which translates to roughly a .238 batting average. Better, but not great.

But the Diamondbacks got enough offense to take two of three contests. How? By hitting the ball over the fence. Pavin Smith crushed his first homer of the year to break a 2-2 tie in game one, which ultimately set up a 4-3 win. Corbin Carroll crushed a grand slam in game three to blow open a game knotted at 1-1. That game quickly became a blowout.

The point is, the Diamondbacks still aren't quite hitting in a perfectly clutch manner, but they're getting some balls to leave the park, which is the best way for a club to brute-force its way out of a total dependency on situational hitting.

Home runs can't be relied on fully, either, and there's a danger in dependency thereof. But it was a positive sign that Arizona was able to do damage with the long ball in big moments this season.

Diamondbacks' big bats coming alive

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a grand-slam against the Angels during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15-for-42 (.357), three doubles, a home run, eight RBI and four walks. That is what the Diamondbacks got out of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno in this three-game series.

Though there were some plus performances down the order, this is the core group that Arizona needs to produce in order to succeed offensively.

Slumps happen, and it can't be the expectation that all four of those prominent bats will perform every series, but there is a notable difference when it's clear those three players are seeing the ball well and taking good swings.

Big question remaining after Diamondbacks' series loss to Angels

Is there hope for Merrill Kelly?

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws on the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

It has not been an easy season for veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly. Despite an ugly ERA, he had been slowly putting together some higher-quality results at times. But on Tuesday night, against an Angels offense that ranks 16th in OPS, Kelly had one of his worst performances of the year.

It's not that six runs was his highest total, or that 5.1 innings was his shortest performance. But in those 5.1 innings, he gave up 11 base hits — a season high — on the way to six earned runs (including two home runs) and his third straight loss.

The fact is, Kelly simply hasn't looked like himself, and the veteran righty had one of his most concerning outings of the season against a team that now sits 15 games under .500. It's not that the Diamondbacks need ace numbers out of Kelly, but he's always provided consistency, and he's been the furthest thing from consistent this season.