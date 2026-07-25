Diamondbacks Make Major Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll Lineup Changes

It's been a while since the Arizona Diamondbacks have made a major tweak to their batting order, but there will be a different look for Saturday afternoon's game two matchup with the Washington Nationals in the nation's capitol.

Manager Torey Lovullo has switched up the top of the order, which will most notably rearrange the responsibilities of Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll.

Let's take a look at the changes:

Diamondbacks make major change to lineup

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (right) celebrates with Corbin Carroll after scoring in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Arizona's new-look lineup for Saturday's game:

RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Gabriel Moreno 2B Ketel Marte 1B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Nolan Arenado CF Tim Tawa C James McCann LF Ryan Waldschmidt

The most notable difference, by far, is the placement of Ketel Marte. Marte will serve as the cleanup hitter for just the third game of his major league career. Both of his previous appearances at that spot likely came as a result of a pinch-hit situation, with just two plate appearances (and one single) in two games batting fourth.

Marte has, almost exclusively, been the leadoff man for the Diamondbacks this season. Generally, that has been a very productive spot for him. He has a career 131 wRC+ (31% above average) and .851 OPS batting first, but that had dropped to a 111 wRC+ and .785 OPS this season.

At the end of June, manager Torey Lovullo was asked about the possibility of moving Marte down the order, as the star second baseman had been struggling offensively.

At the time, Lovullo said that was not in consideration. But that has since changed. Marte is hitting just .227/.272/.333 in the month of July, with a ,769 full-season OPS that, despite being above average, does not rival his previous star-level output.

With Marte down to fourth, that slots Corbin Carroll back into the leadoff spot. He's no stranger to batting first; he's done so 193 times in his career — though only once this season. The star outfielder has actually spent the highest portion of his games leading off despite only getting five plate appearances in that spot thus far this season.

Carroll matches Marte's career 131 wRC+ at that spot, with an .854 OPS, 39 home runs and 28 triples. Getting Carroll's speed on as the first batter can also allow the D-backs to immediately put pressure on an opposing starting pitcher.

Carroll, too, has slumped in July. He's hit just .162 this month, though he does have a hit in five straight games, and six of his last seven.