Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Massive Game 2 vs Pirates

The Arizona Diamondbacks were unable to capitalize on some high quality pitching on Monday night, losing 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings.

Tuesday afternoon's contest, meanwhile, can hardly be referred to as a must-win game with two months still to play. But if the D-backs want to avoid losing the Wild Card tiebreaker to the Pirates while also pushing GM Mike Hazen toward a buyer's direction, game two matters a great deal.

With Brandon Pfaadt set to take the mound, let's take a look at the Diamondbacks' lineup for this critical matchup.

Diamondbacks announce lineup for game two in Pittsburgh

Jul 26, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) celebrates with Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Arizona's lineup looks like:

RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Gabriel Moreno 2B Ketel Marte LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann CF Ryan Waldschmidt

The Diamondbacks are sticking with most of their new-look lineup, with Corbin Carroll once again hitting leadoff and Ketel Marte remaining in the cleanup spot. This new configuration hasn't quite led to a major offensive boost, yet, but Arizona will hope to do better than two runs against a leaky Pirates bullpen on Tuesday.

Gabriel Moreno is getting a day off of catching duties, with veteran backup James McCann getting the start behind home plate alongside Pfaadt. As has been the case for most of this season, however,manager Torey Lovullo is keeping Moreno's potent bat in the order, batting third and serving as the DH.

Other notable hitters include Max Kepler, who had an impressive 3-for-5 game against Pittsburgh Monday night. He's quietly raised his season OPS to .677 after an extremely slow start, and is slashing .255/.306/.436 in the month of July.

Brandon Pfaadt takes on Bubba Chandler

Jul 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans who have been paying attention need little reminder of how good Pfaadt has been since returning from the minor leagues. He's allowed just seven runs in 27 innings, and has limited hard contact at an impressive rate.

Pfaadt was able to complete the sixth inning in his most recent start, the first time he's done so since his option. Arizona and its tired bullpen needs another deep, effective outing by Pfaadt. In three career starts, he has a 6.06 ERA against Pittsburgh, but a 1-0 record.

Bubba Chandler has a 4.47 ERA and a 3-8 record this season, but turned in his best start of the season his last time out, with 6.1 dominant scoreless innings against the Yankees.