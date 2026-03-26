The Most Appetizing, Most Absurd, and Most Stomachache-Inducing New Ballpark Foods

One of the most vital aspects of a perfect day at the ballpark is the ability to explore each stadium’s wide array of different food offerings. Each year, teams get creative in the kitchen as they concoct new dishes that will catch the eye of hungry fans attending games. We’ve seen some absolutely wild offerings introduced each season, and 2026 was no different.

Whether they’re mouthwateringly appetizing, totally absurd, or likely to require several swigs of Pepto Bismol to avoid any post-eating unpleasantries, we’ve assembled 15 must-try dishes being introduced in 2026.

We’ve ranked the five most absurd dishes, the five most appetizing, and the five that are most likely to give you a stomachache (though are certainly worth trying). Let’s dig in.

Most absurd

Rockies’ pizza donuts

The pizza donut is like a cousin of the pizza bagel. | Aramark

First, God created pizza bagels. Then, He had a better—or at least weirder—idea: pizza donuts, a brand new ballpark delicacy available at Coors Field starting this week. The Rockies have yet to share a description to work from, but we can make a few assumptions about the composition of said concession using the photo provided by Aramark: for one, it looks like the donut base is perhaps seasoned and/or baked in a way that resembles pizza crust, which gets us off to a good start. The whole thing is then topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese, and what looks to be a pesto-esque drizzle. Perhaps not the cheesy handheld we envisioned for this season … but we can’t lie that it still looks pretty good.

Royals’ beef wellington hot dog

Someone get Gordon Ramsey on the phone—we need him to rate this beef wellington hot dog. | Aramark

Every season, at least one MLB team uses a hot dog to push the boundaries of what was previously believed to be physically and gastronomically possible. This year, that extremely American impulse has taken the form a beef wellington hot dog, courtesy of the wild and weird minds at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. This footlong glizzy is probably the closest you’ll ever get to the traditional British entree while within the boundaries of a U.S. ballpark—a frank topped with prosciutto, minced mushrooms, chipotle ketchup and yellow mustard, and all wrapped up inside a puff pastry. Someone get Gordon Ramsey on the phone.

Rockies’ “Glizzilla”

This two-foot dog is designed to be shared. Yeah, we'd hope so. | Aramark

Speaking of glizzies, the Rockies earned themselves another nomination in the “Most Absurd” section thanks to their so-called “Glizzilla” dog, a two-foot, one-pound hot dog that’s apparently “designed for sharing.” We would sure hope so; just look at the size of this thing. Not only that, but it seems to be topped with some sort of pasta salad situation. No judgement if you’d like to take this monster down by yourself, but were currently accepting volunteers with whom to split servings, all of which will be doled out Lady and the Tramp-style.

Orioles’ ‘Big Scrap’ burger

Scrapple is a fried piece of mushed-together pork scraps, and it is typically eaten for breakfast. | Levy Restaurant

Gird your arteries—the Big Scrap Burger is here to wreak havoc on your insides. The centerpiece of the Orioles’ cholesterol-detonating masterpiece is a piece of fried scrapple (a.k.a. a crispy block of delicious pork scraps) that sits atop the two smashed beef patties covered in cheese. Add some lettuce, onions, and pickles (for color), plus a house-made Brick Sauce (of course), and you’ve got yourself a sandwich that sounds like a genuine health hazard. We’ll take 10.

Marlins’ Machete

The Machete is so big, it needs its own carrying case. | Levy Restaurants

Let’s get one thing straight—the Machete, a massive carne asada quesadilla, looks delicious. The only thing that’s absurd about this mouth-watering concoction is the fact that it’s a whopping two feet long and thus requires its own carrying case. But honestly, how else would you stuff a metric ton of meat, mozzarella and Oaxaca cheese, guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro into a homemade flour tortilla? Consider this proof that anything worth doing is worth overdoing. The Marlins have outdone themselves.

Most Appetizing

Orioles’ B’More YAK

The Baltimore Orioles’ new food offering, the B’More YAK | Levy Restaurants

The B’More YAK looks like an absolute delight. New at Camden Yards and making its introduction on Opening Day, the B’More YAK is a Baltimore-style shrimp yakamein dish that will be served at the Eutaw Street Butchery. Loaded with udon noodles, beef, shrimp and a hard boiled egg, the B’More YAK looks both delicious and filling.

Cubs’ Chicken and Churros

The Cubs added a chicken and churros item to their food offerings at Wrigley Field. | Levy Restaurants

File this one under, “things we’d like to try one time, enjoy too much for our own good and then never allow ourselves to eat it again.” You probably won’t often find this mix outside of Wrigley Field, but the Cubs are introducing a mouthwatering chicken and churros plate, set to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings. The fried chicken is brined in pickle juice and the dessert is served with ancho syrup and fresh strawberries. For those without fear of heartburn, this looks like a must try.

Dodgers’ Char Siu Pork Loaded Fries

The Dodgers’ newly introduced char siu pork loaded fries at Dodger Stadium | Levy Restaurants

The Dodgers are introducing some mouthwatering char siu pork loaded fries. The dish consists of crispy fries that are topped with char siu pork and furikake spice that’s made in-house, as well as some sriracha mayo. Fries are a classic side at the ballpark, but why not level them up a bit. While Dodger Dogs are typically all the rage, fans will have a chance to have some less traditional, but still absolutely delicious, ballpark food by grabbing the Cantonese style char siu pork loaded fries.

Nationals’ D.C. Monument Chicken Tower

Washington Nationals’ “D.C. Monument Chicken Tower” | Levy Restaurants

Head no further than Nationals Park to get your hands on the team’s newly introduced D.C. Monument Chicken Tower. Designed after the D.C. Monument, the sandwich stacks up tall with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mixed greens and Gruyere cheese, and comes with some creamy chipotle ranch. The sandwich is served on a soft pretzel bun and comes with three pickles placed above the top bun, all held together by a baseball-themed toothpick.

Pirates’ Nutella Beignets

Pirates new dessert offering at PNC Park, nutella beignets. | Pittsburgh Pirates on X

The Pirates knocked it out of the park with their newest dessert offering, a canoe of delectable nutella-filled beignets. Coated in granulated sugar, drizzled with caramel and served with some whipped cream, the beignets come in six-piece servings and are sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of anyone who picks up an order of them. They’ll be served in Sections 144 and 146, so make sure to stop by.

Most likely to give you a stomachache

Diamondbacks’ Golden Hour Vibe

This Golden Hour Vibe drink can be yours during a visit to Chase Field this summer. | Levy

In case the Diamondbacks’ bullpen isn’t giving you enough heart palpitations, feast your eyes on the Golden Hour Vibe. It’s got mango and strawberry purèe combined with peach-flavored Celcius and is topped with whipped cream, gold sprinkles and, in case you needed more sugar, a peach candy slice. Yeah, this will keep you awake through the late innings. And probably through the next day, too.

Multiple teams: The 9-9-9 challenge

Nine beers, nine hot dogs, nine innings. Good luck. | MLB

Popularized on social media over the last couple of years, the 9-9-9 challenge consists of finishing nine hot dogs and nine beers over a nine-inning game. While you can try the 9-9-9 challenge in any ballpark of your choosing in 2026, six teams—the Astros, Giants, Mets, Phillies, Rockies and Royals—are offering special 9-9-9 challenge boxes complete with a scoreboard in case you forget how many beers you have consumed at any given moment. (Note: These six teams are wisely giving out pint-sized beers instead of the tall boys.) Even with the pint-size beers, I might have to call out sick to work the next day.

Diamondbacks’ ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ shake

Take me out to the ballgame ... and buy me one of these. | Levy

Note to self: Attending a Diamondbacks game may result in a stomachache in 2026. The “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” shake combines a bunch of ballpark favorites into one giant sugar rush, including whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit-Kat bars and Cracker Jacks. If you eat this, you’ll need to take advantage of the seventh-inning stretch. And probably get in about 10,000 steps around Chase Field as well.

Nationals’ Bases Loaded Footlong Dog

Washington is selling a footlong hot dog that has pretty much everything on it. | Levy

If you’re heading to Nationals Park, grab your James Wood jersey and a box of Tums. If the footlong portion of this hot dog wasn’t enough to get your stomach gargling, have no fear. The all-beef frank is topped with roasted peppers, crispy friend onions, butter pickle chips, fried potatoes, smoky bacon jam, chili, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and cheese sauce. Breath mints are sold separately.

Phillies’ Schwarbomb Sundae

The Phillies hit it out of the park with this Schwarbomb Sundae. | MLB

A trip to the ballpark isn’t complete without purchasing a mini helmet. This edition is ice cream topped with funnel-cake-fried Uncrustable, fresh strawberry sauce and fruity cereal. Enjoy a Schwarbomb on Sunday, leave a Schwarbomb in your toilet on Monday.

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