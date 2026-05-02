D-backs Top-20 Pitching Prospect Spins Yet Another Gem

One member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Deadline deal with the Texas Rangers has been shining above all others thus far in the 2026 season. He did it again on Friday night.

Left-handed starting pitcher Mitch Bratt, ranked as Arizona's No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline, made another brilliant start for the Triple-A Reno Aces Friday night, throwing five strong innings with just one earned run allowed on a solo home run.

Bratt gave up just three base hits — with the solo shot being the only extra-base knock — and did not walk a batter. His season ERA after six starts is a sparkling 2.63.

Diamondbacks prospect Mitch Bratt has another excellent start

Mar 13, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Canada pitcher Mitch Bratt in the first inning against USA during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The transition from Double-A to Triple-A has not been a struggle for Bratt, yet. The fact that the Pacific Coast League can be a nightmare for any and all pitchers has not seemed to catch up to the left-hander to this point.

Bratt is not the hardest thrower, nor is he the type of arm that will punch out hordes with chase-inducing stuff. But he did punch out six on Friday night, and has 22 strikeouts in his firs 24 innings this season. More importantly, Friday's outing was the first in which Bratt did not issue a base on balls.

Bratt had been initially considered the less MLB-ready prospect between the two left-handers received in the Merrill Kelly trade, but fellow southpaw Kohl Drake has struggled to an ERA north of 8.00 in 2026, and has not been able to find his footing yet at the Triple-A level. The 22-year-old Bratt may very well jump his counterpart for an MLB debut in the coming year-plus.

Reno Aces engineer walk-off victory

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bratt's efforts were instrumental in allowing the Aces to earn a victory Friday night, though for the sixth straight game, the left-hander was given a no-decision after his start. He has not earned a win nor been charged with a loss, though neither of those stats carry the same gravity as they once did.

Reno trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, then scored two runs on a Luken Baker two-RBI double.

Right-hander Kade Strowd, who held a brilliant 0.93 ERA heading into Friday's game, suffered his first blown save, giving up the tying run on a single and ensuing RBI triple.

But the Aces went right back to work in the bottom of the ninth inning. Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt ripped a ground-rule double, and was brought home for a walk-off victory off the scorching-hot bat of LuJames Groover — Groover's third hit of the night. Groover is hitting .342 on the season.