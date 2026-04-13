D-backs Top-10 Prospect Named PCL Player of the Week

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 10 prospect has earned Arizona some minor league hardware after a stunning week of hitting.

Infielder LuJames Groover, who has begun his 2026 season with some eye-catching offensive numbers, has won the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Award for his efforts in Triple-A Reno over the past week.

Groover hit .476/.571/.742, with a 1.333 OPS and an astonishing 13 RBI during the week. Six of his RBI came in one game, in which he went 3-for-5 at the plate with a grand slam — his first Triple-A home run — in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 14-8 win over the Salt Lake Bees.

The Week of Groover 🏆



LuJames Groover has been named PCL Player of the Week by @milb! Groover led the PCL with 13 RBI last week while slashing .476/.571/.762 for a 1.333 OPS pic.twitter.com/aJ9fwvM4PG — Reno Aces (@Aces) April 13, 2026

Diamondbacks prospect LuJames Groover wins PCL Player of the Week

It's easy to take a look at extreme offensive production and explain it away with the factors that cause the PCL to become a heavy hitter's environment. But Groover has been on a rising offensive path for some time.

So far on the young minor league season, Groover has hit .377/.451/.475 with a .926 OPS. This comes after an excellent offensive 2025 season in Double-A Amarillo, in which his .309 batting average was enough to take home the Texas League batting title — in a somewhat less hitter-friendly league.

Diamondbacks infielder LuJames Groover (91) slides safely into second for a double against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Groover has not had much in the way of raw power, with just a .443 career slugging percentage despite an average north of .300 in his four MiLB campaigns.

Still, the contact ability is clearly there. Groover has already rattled off seven multi-hit games so far this season, including a 4-for-5 game in his Triple-A debut.

"It's a new place, new area. It felt great," Groover said (via Reno Aces on X). "I was just trying to come into the season building on what I built during the spring training and all my off-season work. I think the biggest thing is just trusting the offseason work."

Groover's offense has never been an issue. But his defense (primarily at third base, but at first base, as well) has needed some development. Thus far in 2025, he's looked more sure-handed at the hot corner. He has yet to make an error at third or first in 16 games.

The 23-year-old's estimated arrival time is 2026, so it would not be a shock to see Groover make his major league debut at some point this season, especially if his hot-hitting pace looks sustainable.

Even for the offensively-inflated PCL environment, Groover is taking good swings. In fact, he posted a .341/.357/.537 slash in 42 plate appearances in big league spring training prior to his arrival in Triple-A this season.

Groover is not far off.