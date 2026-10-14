D-backs Almost Landed Now-Yankees First Baseman at Deadline

The Arizona Diamondbacks were in dire need of help at first base in the 2026 season. At the Trade Deadline, they reportedly almost landed one of the prizes of the class.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Diamondbacks came in second as the runners-up to land former Nationals and current Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr., who was one of the most desirable names in the market at the time.

Ultimately, New York was able to get the deal done, and the D-backs came out of the Deadline with outfielder Lars Nootbaar — but no pitching help and no first base solution.

Diamondbacks reportedly runners-up for Luis Garcia Jr.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (26) looks on from first base in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the package the Yankees sent over to Washington was enough to make it happen.

New York gave up Yovanny Cruz, Jake Bird, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable to land Garcia — four pitchers, including two top-30 pitching prospects. The Diamondbacks, notably, did not have excess ammunition to offer in such a category.

The Nootbaar deal alone required a trio of D-backs pitching prospects, with the headliner — No. 5 Arizona prospect Daniel Eagen — taking a dive to No. 22 in the Cardinals' system following that deal.

Garcia's production once a Yankee was not elite, but he did post a sturdy .264/.302/.434 triple slash line and .736 OPS with seven homers. Ironically, Nootbaar slashed .244/.353/.409 for a .762 OPS with Arizona, beating out Garcia in on-base percentage and OPS, albeit with a bit less power.

But the Diamondbacks were not able to give the Nationals what they wanted for Garcia.

Could a Luis Garcia trade still happen for Diamondbacks?

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Juan Morillo (62) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sherman did, however, speculate about possible deal involving Garcia between the Diamondbacks and Yankees, noting reliever Juan Morillo as a potential trade chip.

That note was more speculative than expected. The Diamondbacks are not likely to deal Morillo without receiving a heavy return. Morillo emerged as a high-leverage arm in the D-backs' resurgent bullpen, posting a 2.24 ERA over the course of a heavy 64.1 inning load.

Morillo recorded three saves and 19 holds, only blowing one ninth-inning save as a member of the Diamondbacks' successful closer committee. He's still in pre-arbitration and under club control, and can hit triple digits on his devastating fastball.

The Diamondbacks do still need first base help, of course. Their rotating platoon posted a league-worst .636 OPS at first base in 2026. Perhaps Garcia does become an option again, though it would be difficult to imagine Arizona parting with one of their best bullpen arms to do so.