The Thanksgiving holiday has arrived, and although there's no baseball being played — and, yes, there's the threat of a looming lockout — there is plenty to be grateful for if you're a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona's 2026 season ended in disappointment. Missing the playoffs is always a letdown for those loyal enough to follow along for the full 162.

But still, here are the top three things for which the Diamondbacks can be thankful:

3 things Diamondbacks can be grateful for this Thanksgiving

1: Corbin Carroll and the rest of the young core

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after his two run triple in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have a special group of young players, led by franchise cornerstone Corbin Carroll. Since his emergence as the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year, Carroll has — even in down seasons — helped lead one of the most potent offenses in the NL.

Carroll's 2026 was not his best year. He hit .239/.328/.467 for a .795 OPS. But he still crushed 22 homers, led the league in triples and won his first Gold Glove with excellent defense in right field.

But it's not just Carroll. The D-backs got an MVP-caliber season out of 26-year-old catcher Gabriel Moreno, plus a Gold Glove campaign by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

Add in some signs of potential growth from top prospects like Tommy Troy and Ryan Waldschmidt, and Arizona's future has some promise. No one can accuse the D-backs of being without young talent, and that's a good place to be.

2: Arizona's bullpen turnaround

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo (62) throws in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For too long, the sound of the Diamondbacks' bullpen gate opening brought more anxiety than comfort, especially in late, close games.

In 2026, that changed in a drastic way. Arizona's bullpen, though only 16th in baseball with a 4.07 ERA, helped them secure many a tight contest. The sight of a pitching change offered fans comfort and security, rather than terror.

And despite losing some of their leverage contributors — such as righties Jonathan Loaisiga (Yankees), Kevin Ginkel (Twins) and A.J. Puk (Nationals) — there's still a promising trio of younger arms.

Lefty Brandyn Garcia emerged as a top leverage arm, as did Juan Morillo. Justin Martinez returned from injury looking as strong as ever. For the first time in a while, there's legitimate hope for this bullpen momentum to continue.

3: Arizona's defensive coaching

Sep 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) slaps hands with Arizona Diamondbacks first base coach Dave McKay (36) after hitting a single during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks wanted to improve their defense in 2026, and they did just that.

Arizona ranked fourth in Fielding Run Value (+34), second in Outs Above Average (+44) and 10th in Defensive Runs Saved (+10).

They tied a club record with three Gold Glove awards, going to Moreno, Carroll and Perdomo — with Ildemaro Vargas also receiving a nomination. Adding a future Hall of Famer in Nolan Arenado to third base certainly helped, as well.

That is due, in no small part, to the job done by legendary outfield coach Dave McKay, as well as J.R. House (catchers coach), Shaun Larkin (infield coach) and, to a degree, manager Torey Lovullo.

It was a wholesale improvement, and it allowed the Diamondbacks to return to their former defensive prowess.