Diamondbacks' Lars Nootbaar Trade Now Looks Quite Lopsided

The Arizona Diamondbacks were not as active at the 2026 Trade Deadline as many fans likely hoped — or expected — them to be.

The Diamondbacks needed production from their first base and DH spots. They needed a left-handed bat to provide some slug and consistency against right-handed pitching. They desperately needed help in the starting rotation, and could have used another bullpen arm, as well.

At the Deadline, they accomplished one of those goals, at best. Arizona traded for St. Louis Cardinals lefty-hitting outfielder Lars Nootbaar — and sent three promising pitching prospects over in the process.

So, how did the results turn out? Let's examine this trade with the 2026 season now fully concluded for both the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals.

Evaluating Lars Nootbaar trade between Diamondbacks, Cardinals

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates toward the dugout after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks did get some quality production out of Nootbaar as the playoff chase heated up, but a slow start to his Arizona tenure did dampen his numbers to a certain degree.

Before Nootbaar became a Diamondback, he was hitting .234/.333/.354 with three homers, good for a .687 OPS in 48 games with the Cardinals.

Those numbers took a bit of a jump in his final 42 games, over 151 plate appearances for Arizona. He slashed .244/.353/.409 with five homers for a .762 OPS, despite hitting just .222 in the month of August.

In other words, Nootbaar was productive. He played solid outfield defense and was a viable leadoff man against right-handers. But he did not produce to a star level. Despite having him for another season, it still looks like the D-backs might have overpaid for him.

Arizona send right-hander Daniel Eagen, who was one of their highest-ranked and electrifying pitching prospects. He held a 4.95 ERA in the offense-heavy Texas League at the time of the deal, but had punched out 109 batters in 87.1 innings.

Eagen went on to produce a 4.15 ERA in six starts for St. Louis' Double-A affiliate, striking out 48 in 34.2 innings. He was the Diamondbacks' No. 5 prospect at the time, but is only the Cardinals' No. 22.

Meanwhile, left-hand reliever prospect Sandro Santana was also a part of the trade. He held a sparkling 0.57 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 11 Double-A appearances for the D-backs.

With St. Louis' organization, he posted a 1.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 8.2 Double-A innings before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he allowed two runs in nine innings. Santana may be the most sorely-missed member of this deal for Arizona, considering their need for another left-handed weapon to compliment Brandyn Garcia.

Then, the D-backs sent righty starter Brian Curley over to complete the deal in the week following the season's end, serving as the player to be named later. Curley posted a 6.41 ERA in 10 Double-A starts for Arizona but has yet to make an appearance in the Cardinals' organization.

There's a strong possibility Nootbaar turns into a big-time contributor for Arizona in 2027. It's also possible the prospects involved do not pan out. While Nootbaar was a high-quality addition to a needy offense, this deal still looks like St. Louis came out with the better haul.