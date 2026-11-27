The Arizona Diamondbacks' trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday doesn't seem to make a great deal of sense in the short term.

Arizona sent utilityman Tim Tawa over to Pittsburgh in order to acquire backup catcher Henry Davis.

Tawa was certainly not one of the top hitters on the D-backs' roster, and there is a reason to add a catcher like Davis. However, sending a versatile player over for a catcher without a single season of offensive success feels a bit strange.

Let's talk about why it makes sense, and why it doesn't:

Why Diamondbacks' Tawa, Davis trade makes sense

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) hits a two run single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquiring a backup catcher makes sense, don't get me wrong. The Diamondbacks needed a quality backstop to take reps from Gabriel Moreno in order to keep Moreno healthy.

Davis was an excellent defensive catcher in 2026. He produced +8 Defensive Runs Saved, excelled at throwing runners out and called games at a high level. These are all positive assets to the Diamondbacks, who need to give Moreno plenty of rest.

Davis is also 27 and under contract through 2030.

There are reasons to understand acquiring a player like Davis, but the need for a backup catcher did not seem to vastly outweigh the versatility and power upside of Tawa.

Why Davis, Tawa trade doesn't make sense for Diamondbacks

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Tim Tawa (13) circles the bases after a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Tawa was a superstar-level player. He hit to a .240/.297/.393 slash and .690 OPS, though with 11 homers. He performed consistently against National League West rivals, hitting .313 with a 139 wRC+ against the Dodgers, Padres and Giants last season.

Tawa also brought a high level of versatility. He provided solid defense at first, second and third base, as well as in the outfield. Being able to plug and play him at just about every position was an asset for Arizona.

Davis, meanwhile, hit .172/.272/.313 last year for a .585 OPS, though he had similar 10-homer upside. He has hit over .200 just one time in his four-year MLB career, and his best-ever OPS was .653 over 62 games in 2023.

He is, however, a former No. 1 overall pick, and the Diamondbacks could very well get more out of his bat, given their track record of developing hitters. But it seems as if paying a lower-end deal to re-sign veteran catcher James McCann might have been a way to avoid a massive offensive drop-off when Moreno is off the field.

Davis is a significant defensive upgrade; that much is certain. But trading a highly-versatile defender with some power potential for a catcher with almost no major league offensive success does not feel like a necessary move when Moreno just won his second Gold Glove.

Only time will tell.