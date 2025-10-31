Diamondbacks Have to Address This Bullpen Need Again
The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves facing a familiar bullpen need ahead of the 2026 season. And no, it's not the closer role, although they certainly do need one of those this offseason.
But Arizona finds itself in another state of limbo with regard to their left-handed relief pitching. With lefty closer option A.J. Puk down for much, if not most of 2026, the D-backs will have to make some decisions with regard to their left-handed relief depth.
Arizona Diamondbacks Need Left-hand Relief Pitching
Arizona faced a need for reliable southpaw pitching in the early days of 2025, as well. Especially after Puk went down.
They were able to find some contributions from veteran Jalen Beeks, but had to part ways with a struggling Joe Mantiply.
That forced Arizona to call on some journeymen arms and some young guys in the system. Veterans like Jose Castillo and Kyle Nelson struggled, while some of the young arms like Andrew Saalfrank, Kyle Backhus and Brandyn Garcia got some run — to varying levels of success.
Arizona's depth in the left-handed category is in a much better spot. Saalfrank performed well in his outings and Garcia seemed to take a step forward towards becoming a reliable power arm.
Kyle Backhus also looked to be growing into a legitimate contributor at the major league level, though he was sent back to Triple-A Reno in September.
Even a relative unknown in Philip Abner (who began 2025 in High-A Hillsboro) came up and had some success in a very small sample size.
The point is, there is potential for the D-backs to have depth in that area, but it's an extremely unproven group. Left-handed relief is a premium in MLB, and Arizona faces a choice to make with regard to that area of their staff.
The D-backs could re-sign Beeks to eat some of those innings — a move that this writer believes would be a beneficial, low-risk signing.
But Arizona would still be relying on a combination Saalfrank, Garcia, Backhus or Abner to hold it down until Puk can return to (hopefully) provide leverage innings. There also lies a serious risk that Puk takes some time to pitch at a high level again.
Unless Beeks re-signs, Saalfrank will be the only southpaw in the D-backs' bullpen with more than a half season of major league experience.
Even if the organization has faith in the likes of Saalfrank, Garcia, Backhus and Abner, it would be beneficial to bring on a reliable lefty reliever this offseason. Even if all those arms do perform well, it's never a bad idea to bring in competent relievers — especially southpaws.