Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Critical Game 2 vs Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a chance to even their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, after losing a close 3-2 game one matchup a day prior. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound, as Arizona hopes to get back into a positive rhythm.

The Diamondbacks have fallen back to an even .500, and with their recent slew of injuries, are in danger of falling out of a position to contend as the season grows old. Taking two of three against a solid Cardinals team this week would provide a boost for Arizona's future playoff hopes, but it will have to start with a Tuesday afternoon victory.

First pitch at Busch Stadium in St. Louis is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Arizona time, 6:45 p.m. central time. Below is the lineup the Diamondbacks are expected to send out for game two:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game 2 vs Cardinals

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte hits a two run double in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is what Arizona's lineup for Tuesday's game looks like:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 1B Pavin Smith 3B Nolan Arenado LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH LuJames Groover CF Tommy Troy

Gabriel Moreno returns to his regular spot behind home plate after resting in Monday night's loss. Moreno has hit well when healthy this season, with a full-year slash of .276/.358/.448 over the course of 51 games and 201 plate appearances. Moreno's .806 OPS ranks second on the team among non-injured hitters.

Meanwhile, outfielder Tommy Troy will get his first official start in center field. He's played just 1.2 innings there in the major leagues, with the majority of his starts coming in left field. He does, however, have experience in center while in the minor leagues.

Troy crushed his fourth home run of the year on Monday night, sending a 110 MPH blast 444 feet deep to center. That accounted for one of the D-backs' two runs, with former Cardinal Nolan Arenado providing the other RBI in his first homecoming game.

Eduardo Rodriguez vs Kyle Leahy

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks will turn to their highest-producing starting pitcher on Tuesday. Veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has a rotation-leading 2.45 ERA, and is the last truly reliable starting arm remaining after both Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka were placed on the injured list.

Rodriguez's 4.92 expected ERA and 4.14 FIP have been suggesting regression was coming for some time, but that still has yet to hit. He has a 2.86 ERA this month, and most recently tossed seven innings of one-run baseball for a series win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Righty Kyle Leahy has a 4.63 ERA but 6.09 expected ERA in 14 starts this year. He's faced Arizona three times — all in relief, and all in 2025. He gave up three runs in 3.1 total innings. This is a winnable matchup for the Diamondbacks, if their offense can wake up.