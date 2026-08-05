Ketel Marte, Nolan Arenado Out of Diamondbacks Lineup vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to rebound from a 9-4 blowout loss to their NL West rival San Diego Padres, but they'll have to do so without two notable bats in their order.

For Wednesday night's game two against the Padres at Chase Field — set for a 6:40 p.m. local time first pitch — the D-backs will be without star second baseman Ketel Marte and veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado. It will be a rest day for both players.

Let's take a look at the lineup for Wednesday's game:

Marte, Arenado sit for Diamondbacks-Padres

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the batting order for this important divisional matchup:

LF Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Gabriel Moreno 3B Tim Tawa 2B Ildemaro Vargas C James McCann 1B Tyler Locklear CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Replacing Marte at second base will be veteran utilityman Ildemaro Vargas. Tim Tawa will slide over to third base to take Arenado's spot. This leaves a hole at first base, which will be filled by Tyler Locklear.

Marte has not been hitting well of late. He's got a .744 OPS on the season and hit just .218 in the month of July. Marte has not produced up to his usual superstar standards this year. He's also played in 109 of the D-backs' 114 games; off days have not been a regular occurrence, but he could likely use one.

Arenado had a two-run homer in Tuesday's game, but had a rare rough defensive performance. He has a .753 OPS and 16 homers this season, with an OPS over .800 in July. He's played in 108 games this year.

Beyond the two sitting stars, Arizona's lineup also features a bit of a new look. Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who was the D-backs' lone Trade Deadline acquisition this year, will bat leadoff for the first time as a Diamondback, in just his second game as a member of the organization.

Nootbaar served as the DH in Tuesday's game — his D-backs debut. He did not record a hit, but worked two walks in the loss. The Diamondbacks need more of that on-base production out of Nootbaar as the season progresses.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno is back in the lineup for the Diamondbacks, as well. He missed the past two games to be present for the birth of his child, but was activated from the Paternity List Wednesday.

Moreno, who's been one of the most consistent bats in the order, hitting .298 this year, will be the DH. Veteran James McCann will catch rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt. McCann is hitting .319 and slugging .500 in a limited sample size. He, too, homered Tuesday night.