Diamondbacks Making Change to Closer Role Following Sewald Meltdown

When Eduardo Rodriguez walked off the mound after eight shutout innings and a 3-0 lead, the question on many Arizona Diamondbacks fans' minds was simple: who would be getting the final three outs of the game?

Right-handed closer Paul Sewald, who has been struggling with run prevention for some time now, blew his third save of the year (and second in three chances) on Tuesday night, turning a 6-3 lead into a 6-6 tie without recording an out. He has a 5.26 ERA after a brutal month of July.

As such, the Diamondbacks officially had a legitimate closer concern for the first time this season.

On Wednesday, it was left-hander Brandyn Garcia who took the ninth, and did so without much stress, stranding a two-out walk for a scoreless save — his second of the year.

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo had a bit of an announcement to make: Sewald will no longer be Arizona's closer, at least, for the time being. Sewald will shift into a lower-leverage role.

Diamondbacks remove Paul Sewald from closer role

Jul 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) celebrates after the final out against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo skirted around the obvious with his comments, but the conclusions to be drawn from his statements were evident.

"It's very clear to you guys that I've made an adjustment," he said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "I'm going to just mix up some roles a little bit and get Paul back on his feet. It doesn't mean he's in; it doesn't mean he's out.

"We're just going to put some pieces together to help us win some baseball games right now. ... just take him out of that high-leverage situation. And let him get get into a little bit of a rhythm and get him back to that spot as soon as possible.'

Lovullo said the veteran reliever took the shift in stride.

"Clearly this is something that that affects Paul. He had a great teammate moment. He is willing to step aside to help this team win games despite changing this role, and Brandyn did a great job today."

So, does that mean Garcia is Arizona's closer moving forward? Not quite.

Who will take Diamondbacks' closer role?

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga (43) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said Garcia's success on Wednesday will not make him the official closer moving forward, but he might be used in that role again in a matchup-based approach. That means a closer-by-committee is looming.

It will most likely be a group effort between Garcia, Juan Morillo, Kevin Ginkel and Jonathan Loaisiga. It's possible Taylor Clarke or Ryan Thompson get some looks as well, though Thompson is struggling of his own accord and might be the least likely of the D-backs' veteran contingent to get that ninth-inning nod.

Arizona's 4.15 bullpen ERA ranks 17th in the majors, but it's been a refreshing improvement from a bottom-five number in years prior. Even with Sewald's issues, the D-backs have only blown three ninth-inning saves this year.