Ildemaro Vargas' Thrilling Walk-Off Erases Sewald's Blown Save

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one strike away from a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night, but they'd end up needing Ildemaro Vargas to play walk-off hero in extras.

Closer Paul Sewald had the Athletics down to their final strike in the ninth inning, but a two-run home from GCU baseball star Jacob Wilson turned a mostly stress-free win into Sewald's second blown save of the year. After Kevin Ginkel gave up the ghost runner in extras, Arizona trailed 5-4.

And then, the Diamondbacks' offense — which had been mostly dormant all game — put together a 10th inning rally that ended in a triumphant walk-off single by Arizona's affable infielder.

The pitch Vargas hit was a 98.6 MPH fastball, nearly a foot above the zone and outside. Vargas slapped the pitch through the gap in left field and sent the Chase field crowd home happy.

Vargie sends us home!! pic.twitter.com/g2PUxQhVQj — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 22, 2026

"Happy, thankful to God," said the ever-positive Vargas postgame, speaking to the D-backs.TV postgame show through translator Alex Arpiza. "I really needed this game, just very happy, thankful to God."

"Always ready for the fastball, happy that I was able to make solid contact and find the hole. That's what I practice all the time, I stay focused on the fastball, I practice that even in the cages. Once again, thankful to God, we needed this victory."

Vargas, who was the hottest hitter in baseball early this season, raised his season slash to .258/.302/.395 with the winning knock.

Diamondbacks walk off Athletics

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though it was Vargas' swing that put the finishing touches on the rally, the inning was built batter by batter.

With Corbin Carroll as the ghost runner, the D-backs got back-to-back walks from Gabriel Moreno and Max Kepler. Kepler finished his night 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run homer.

With bases loaded, Nolan Arenado blooped a single to center field to tie the game and keep the bases loaded. Tim Tawa struck out looking at a painted 99 MPH fastball, but with one out, all the Diamondbacks needed was a ball in play, and Vargas obliged.

"[The walks were] very important, very important as well," Vargasd said. "Arenado being able to come clutch there. ... We're teammates, and they were able to come through in that moment."

The only arguable (minor) drawback of the walk-off victory was who was credited with the win.

Rookie left-hander Kohl Drake made his MLB debut and pitched an extremely impressive five innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts. The blown save stripped him of his first major league win; it instead went to Ginkel, who pitched the 10th.

Still, Drake can rest well, knowing his efforts were more than enough to help his team win an important game.