Torey Lovullo Calls Blowout Win 'Karma' For Cardinals Rainout Fiasco

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost one of their scheduled off days on Thursday, which has forced them into a four-city road trip.

Back on June 25, rain was in the forecast in St. Louis. The Diamondbacks requested their first pitch time against the home club Cardinals be moved up to avoid the weather, as Arizona needed to depart for Florida to take on the rays.

The decision was ultimately made to not alter the time at Arizona's request, and the game was postponed for July 23, erasing an off day for both teams. That decision was, according to manager Torey Lovullo, a bit bothersome. He called it "a little bit frustrating for us on a lot of different levels" at the time.

But what was done was done. The D-backs made it to Tampa, and played that makeup game on Thursday. Arizona came back from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to hang 10 runs on St. Louis, winning 10-6. With the circumstances in mind, Lovullo said that outcome was quite satisfying.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo calls blowout win "karma"

Jul 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) watches game action against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talked about karma a little bit, and I think it caught up," the manager said of Thursday's win, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

"At the end of the day, we knew we had to go out there and compete and win a baseball game. We took it very, very serious. I'm not saying they didn't. However, we had some breaks go our way, and we really pounced on things, and it felt good.

"I know going back there was a little bit of a challenge. It was a really gritty experience for our ball club, but that's how we are. We operate under the circumstances. And then you throw out the type of offensive output we had yesterday. It felt really, really good. Plane trip over to D.C. was fantastic for all of us."

Thursday's game did not ultimately matter in terms of tiebreakers. Arizona had already claimed the season series by way of a wild seven-run comeback win at Chase Field just days prior. But the win did allow the D-backs to climb further in the Wild Card race, taking a 1.5-game lead over St. Louis for the final Wild Card slot.

The Diamondbacks will finish 2026 with a 5-2 record against the Cardinals. It hasn't been that way for much of Arizona's history, as the D-backs are 77-114 all time against St. Louis, and 26-32 in the Lovullo-Mike Hazen era (since 2017).

But taking care of a strong National League opponent has to feel good regardless. Even more so, given the adversity that stood in the way of getting there.