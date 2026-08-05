Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Game 2 vs Padres: Nootbaar Makes Debut

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of a crucial four-game series with their NL West rivals and fellow NL Wild Card hopeful San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks claimed game one by a score of 5-1 thanks to right-hander Brandon Pfaadt and his 6.2 innings of one (unearned) run ball.

But on Tuesday, the D-backs' lineup will look a bit different. There's a new face in the batting order. Outfielder Lars Nootbaar was Arizona's only acquisition at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline on Monday afternoon.

Much to the disappointment of many D-backs fans, no pitching was brought in.

But Nootbaar isn't wasting any time getting into the action. After introducing himself to reporters at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon, he's in the lineup, batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter.

Let's take a look at the D-backs' full lineup construction for Tuesday's game:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game 2 vs Padres

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) looks on in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Arizona's lineup:

RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo LF Max Kepler 2B Ketel Marte 3B Nolan Arenado DH Lars Nootbaar 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Nootbaar will hit just one spot below his former St. Louis teammate in Nolan Arenado. Nootbaar has only played in 48 games this year thanks to a foot injury that landed him on the 60-day IL to open the season.

For his career, Nootbaar has a .241/.340/.402 slash and .742 OPS. His strengths lie in the ability to avoid chasing out of the zone, as well as limiting strikeouts and taking plenty of walks. His career 12.9% walk rate is better than Geraldo Perdomo's 12.3% career walk rate, though Perdomo has the edge in strikeout percentage at 15% to Nootbaar's 20.3%.

Nootbaar will likely split some time at DH with Max Kepler against right-handers. Kepler has been productive, hitting .254/.316/.418 in July, but he won't be eligible to make a potential postseason roster due to his 80-game PED suspension.

Also notable is Arizona's catcher situation. Starter Gabriel Moreno was placed on the Paternity List on Tuesday following the birth of his second child. Veteran backup James McCann will catch for the second straight game.

For as good as Moreno has been offensively, McCann has been similarly hot in limited playing time. McCann is hitting .319 for a .813 OPS this year, has hit in nine straight games, and has a multi-hit game in five of his last seven games.