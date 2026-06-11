Max Kepler Signing Can't Stop D-backs from Addressing This Huge Need

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a state of need, but it's not the area of the roster many might have expected to be lacking heading into the 2026 season.

The Diamondbacks, more than anything else at this stage of the year, need a left-handed power bat in the lower heart of their order. That need was not heavily addressed this offseason, and so far, it's been showing in Arizona's recent lack of offensive production.

Now, the Diamondbacks did just make a signing. They made what was a somewhat surprising decision to sign outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year contract this past week.

Kepler is a left-handed bat, and has displayed plenty of pop in his lengthy MLB career. He may turn out to be a high-end bargain signing, similar to some other moves made by GM Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office.

But Kepler can't be Arizona's only attempted solution to this problem. Here's why:

Why Diamondbacks need more than Max Kepler in their lineup

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that Kepler won't be available to the Diamondbacks for two weeks. He's currently serving the tail end of an 80-game suspension as a result of testing positive for a prohibited substance ahead of 2026.

Kepler is on the restricted list as a result, but is eligible to return from that designation as of June 25. He's already begun a "rehab" assignment, going 0-for-1 with two walks in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday.

But there's a catch to the Kepler signing. Even if he produces, and helps Arizona contend for a Wild Card playoff spot, he won't be eligible to participate in the October festivities. Kepler's 80-game suspension prohibits him from being utilized as a member of any team's postseason roster for the 2026 season.

So, while he may be able to help spark the Diamondbacks' quest for a return to the playoffs, he won't be a long-term solution should they get there.

Diamondbacks need more left-handed-hitting production

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arizona's production from the left-handed batter's box has been quite thin this season. Ketel Marte and Ildemaro Vargas (two switch-hitters) and Corbin Carroll have provided most of that production. Vargas has cooled off to an extreme degree, while Marte's bat has been hot and cold. Arizona's rookie contingent, meanwhile, have all been right-handed hitters.

The left-handed portion of the D-backs' DH platoon — and their first base position in general — has been lacking offensively. Adrian Del Castillo has a .574 OPS on the season. Pavin Smith has not looked like himself since returning from the IL, and is hitting 3-for-25 in his 11 games played.

Hazen has already publicly noted the need for some left-handed thump in his lineup. In fact, the GM even said so in an interview that aired the same day the Kepler signing was announced. It sounds like Hazen is operating under the idea that another lefty power bat might be added at the deadline.

For now, Kepler will likely serve as a bridge until that August 3 deadline arrives, if Arizona remains in a position to sell by that stage. But the Diamondbacks still need to make more additions to that area of the roster if they want to increase their offensive output, without a doubt.