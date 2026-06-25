D-backs Reveal New Lineup for Game 4 vs Cardinals: Max Kepler Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to take what would be a major series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

With a 4:45 p.m. Arizona time first pitch looming, the D-backs hold a 2-1 lead in their four-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

And after a bit of an offensive breakout over their past two games — both of which have resulted in Arizona victories — the D-backs are adding a new left-handed power bat to their lineup, in the form of newly-reinstated outfielder Max Kepler.

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup will look like for Thursday's matchup, with Kepler added to the equation:

Diamondbacks' lineup vs Cardinals features Kepler's Arizona debut

Sep 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here's the D-backs' Thursday night lineup against a right-handed Cardinals starting pitcher in Michael McGreevy:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Adrian Del Castillo LF Max Kepler 1B Pavin Smith DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Ildemaro Vargas CF Tommy Troy

Kepler will be thrown right into the mix of the D-backs' outfield. Though expected to provide some potential DH at-bats, he'll get a chance to start in left field right away. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be the DH, while Pavin Smith starts at first base and Tommy Troy moves back over to center field.

Arizona signed Kepler to a one-year deal on June 7, while the outfielder was still serving an 80-game suspension for PED usage. He's a career .741 OPS hitter with plenty of pop and 20-homer potential, but slashed just .216/.300/.391 for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

Kepler is a solid defensive outfielder, and should provide strong enough defense in left field. He was reinstated from the restricted list in a four-player roster move that took place earlier Thursday, with utilityman Tim Tawa being sent down and Ryne Nelson being transferred to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.

Lefty starter Mitch Bratt was also optioned, with right-hander Juan Burgos coming up from Triple-A.

Zac Gallen hunts redemption vs Cardinals

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No one on the Diamondbacks' roster needs a bounce-back as much as Zac Gallen, who was hammered for a career-worst nine runs in his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins.

He'll take the mound on Thursday with a 6.10 ERA, which is the worst major league ERA by a qualified starting pitcher this season.

Gallen has had a mixed bag of results against the Cardinals — the team that drafted him initially back in 2016 — with a 3.91 ERA in four starts. He was knocked around a bit for four earned runs in 5.2 innings against St. Louis back in 2025, though even those results would be an upgrade from Gallen's most recent performance.