Max Kepler's Arrival to Headline Large-Scale New Move For D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to make quite the shakeup to their roster on Thursday.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks are expected to activate lefty-hitting outfielder Max Kepler their roster. Kepler, who was serving an 80-game suspension for PED usage, is now officially eligible to return.

Alongside the Kepler addition, Arizona will option utilityman Tim Tawa down to Triple-A Reno, alongside left-handed starter Mitch Bratt, who made his MLB debut on Wednesday in a win over the Cardinals. Righty reliever Juan Burgos will be called up to join the bullpen.

It is not clear as of this writing who will be the casualty of the 40-man roster to provide a space for Kepler.

Optioning Tawa provides a 26-man roster spot, but a 40 will have to be cleared. Right-hander Ryne Nelson (strained right elbow) and catcher James McCann (quad strain) are options be placed on the 60-man IL.

Diamondbacks to add Max Kepler

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) slides into third base safely after hitting a triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kepler, in theory, could provide a bit more pop from the left-handed batter's box. The 11-year MLB veteran has a career .741 OPS, with six seasons of 18 or more home runs. He slashed a relatively weak .216/.300/.391 in the 2025 season prior to his suspension, however.

Kepler signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on June 7, with just over two weeks remaining on his suspension. He hit to a 1.047 OPS across three levels of Arizona's minor league system while "rehabbing" and working his way back. He hit .286 for the Triple-A Reno Aces in six games.

The hope is that Kepler can help Arizona combat right-handed pitching more proficiently. As it stood, lefty-hitting Pavin Smith and Adrian Del Castillo were the only left-handed DH platoon options, and neither were having good seasons. Kepler has a .770 OPS and 108 wRC+ against righty pitchers in his career.

Diamondbacks option Bratt, shake up pitching staff

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) pitches in first inning of his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Bratt's debut was a solid, albeit short one. He threw just 54 pitches and completed only three innings; he was expected to be this limited, as he had just overcome a minor shoulder injury and has not fully ramped back up. He gave up one run and struck out three on the way to a D-backs win.

According to Piecoro's article, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is expected to come back up from Triple-A and start for Arizona on Friday against Tampa Bay. Pfaadt has a 1.80 ERA in three starts for the Aces since being optioned.

Burgos was part of the trade that sent Eugenio Suarez to Seattle at the 2025 Deadline. He has a 6.59 ERA in 28.2 Reno innings this season.