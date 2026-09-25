Diamondbacks Lose Corbin Burnes to Injury Ahead of Padres Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks have sustained another blow to their starting rotation, not long after that group returned to full health.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks are losing right-handed ace starter Corbin Burnes to the injured list once again, this time with shoulder inflammation.

Arizona has since made the transaction, recalling right-hander Jose Cabrera from Triple-A Reno to take Burnes' place on the roster.

Burnes was scheduled to start Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres, as Arizona fights for an unlikely playoff berth in the final days of the 2026 season. Burnes will not be making that start, and will be placed on the 15-day IL, instead.

Diamondbacks lose Corbin Burnes to injury again

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2), pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) and catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) meet at the mound during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Piecoro's report, the Diamondbacks have yet to determine exactly how that spot in their rotation will be filled.

The situation could present an opportunity for Ryne Nelson to serve as a bulk option or short starter. It also might mean struggling righty Zac Gallen gets a chance at moving back into a starting role.

Regardless, Burnes likely won't pitch for Arizona again this season, barring an extremely deep postseason run.

The former Cy Young winner is on the second year of his six-year, $210 million contract. He was limited to just 11 starts in 2025 due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Burnes set himself an aggressive timeline to return from that procedure in 2026, but hopes of a return by the time of the All-Star Break were dashed when he suffered a setback during rehab, in the form of a Teres Major strain in his shoulder. It is not yet clear if this current shoulder injury is related.

Once he did return, Burnes struggled. His command and velocity were poor, which is to be expected for even a high-end arm coming off such a long layoff.

Still, he wasn't exactly helping the Diamondbacks win games.

He'd been extremely limited in terms of length, and outside of a three-inning scoreless performance in his return debut, Burnes has been knocked around to the tune of a 7.84 ERA. Burnes was bit for five total home runs in his past two starts, including three against thee New York Yankees his last time out on September 20.

As it stands, Arizona will start right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on Friday and fellow righty Michael Soroka in the Sunday finale. How Saturday plays out remains to be seen, though Arizona will be going all out for a playoff berth, should they still be alive in game two.