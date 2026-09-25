Diamondbacks' Entire Season Comes Down to 3 Upcoming Games vs Padres

There is no more time left. The Arizona Diamondbacks have three games to fight for their playoff lives, wrapping up their regular season in San Diego with a three-game series against their NL West rival Padres.

This is a true must-win series. Arizona cannot lose more than one game and make the playoffs. A series loss would eliminate them.

The D-backs do not technically have to sweep. Since the Padres clinched a playoff berth Thursday night, they cannot be caught.

Arizona's only path to the postseason is by way of the Phillies. The D-backs trail them by two games and own the tiebreaker. If Philadelphia were to be swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona would need to win two of three in San Diego.

If the Phillies win one game, the D-backs cannot make October without a sweep of the Padres. A series win by Philadelphia ends Arizona's season, regardless of what takes place at Petco Park.

It's all on the line. Here's who will get the ball for the Diamondbacks in this must-win series.

Diamondbacks probable pitching for final series of season

The Padres, given their clinching victory in Los Angeles, have not set their official starting rotation for this series. San Diego will still play for seeding, with a chance to earn a home Wild Card series, but they may not run out their regular starting arms.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, just lost Corbin Burnes to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Arizona's rotation is in question for this series, though we do know who's getting the start Friday and Sunday

Friday, September 25: RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs TBD

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pfaadt has a knack for performing in big moments, but he's had a shaky run of late. Pfaadt has a 3.72 ERA on the year, but a 5.19 ERA in the month of September thus far. He was clipped at just 4.1 innings and one earned run in his most recent start against the Yankees.

Pfaadt has a 3.82 ERA in his career against San Diego. He tossed 6.2 innings with one unearned run agaisnt the Padres on August 3.

Saturday, September 26: TBD - Corbin Burnes scratched

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have yet to announce their pitching plans for Saturday, though it's likely those plans will involve either Ryne Nelson or Zac Gallen getting bulk innings.

Arizona has executed bullpen games to near-perfection this year, and could opt to go that direction once more.

Sunday, September 27: RHP Michael Soroka vs TBD

Sep 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Soroka has had his own injury issues this year, but when healthy, he's been extremely effective.

The righty has a 3.31 ERA this year and just posted one of hisbest starts of the season, pitching seven innings of two-run (one earned) baseball with nine strikeouts against the Rockies at Coors Field.

In 20 career innings against San Diego, Soroka has allowed only two earned runs, striking out 23 in the process.