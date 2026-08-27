Diamondbacks Make New 2-Pitcher Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a roster move ahead of the opening matchup of their four-game series against the San Francisgo Giants at Oracle Park.

The team has announced that right-handed rookie starting pitcher Jose Cabrera has been recalled from Triple-A Reno. Cabrera will serve as the Diamondbacks' starter for Thursday's game.

To clear a space on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever and fan-favorite Drey Jameson has been optioned back down to Triple-A.

Diamondbacks call up Jose Cabrera

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jose Cabrera (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks are going to have to play four games in the next three days, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.

Considering the fact that their starting rotation has been decimated by injury, Arizona will have to get creative to fill those slots.

Cabrera has already made his major league debut. The 24-year-old righty made four starts for the Diamondbacks at the tail end of June and into the first week-plus of July. He made one very strong five-inning start — which was his debut outing against the Minnesota Twins on , but struggled in the rest. He holds a 5.60 ERA as a result.

Optioned back to Triple-A on July 9, he owns a 5.80 ERA for the Aces in just nine starts.

His month of August has been a tough one; he allowed eight earned runs over 3.2 innings to cap off what was already a difficult stretch. It is, of course, worth noting how extremely hitter-friendly the Pacific Coast League can be.

Still, Cabrera has an intriguing arsenal and an energetic mound presence. Perhaps the Diamondbacks can catch lightning in a bottle as the stretch run looms.

Diamondbacks option Drey Jameson

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson (99) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jameson's return to the major leagues has not been exceptionally productive, with a 5.12 ERA in his first 19.1 innings this season.

But, the right-hander has been able to help provide some length and preserve other members of the bullpen.

Jameson last pitched on August 24, in which he gave up two runs on three hits in the midst of a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs. He threw 40 pitches in that game, so he was down for multiple days after that.

In theory, he might have been ablel to pitch Thursday on three days' rest, but the Diamondbacks needed to make room for Cabrera, considering they only had three starting pitchers rostered prior to this latest move.

It would not be a surprise to see Jameson back in the majors again before the season comes to an end.