Diamondbacks and Giants Make Rare Schedule Change for Upcoming Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are making a rare schedule change for one of their upcoming games.

The affected game won't be for a little while, but there will be a significant change to take note of as the season progresses.

Diamondbacks and Giants reschedule upcoming game

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks and Giants were initially slated to play a game on Sunday, August 30, as the finale of a four-game series between the two NL West Rivals at Oracle Park in San Francisco. But that game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader the previous day.

Instead, Arizona and San Francisco will play two games on Saturday, August 29. Game one will take place at 1:05 p.m., and game two will take place at 7:05 p.m., which was the originally-scheduled time for Saturday's game.

The Giants announce that they’ll play a split doubleheader against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 29.



Their game on Aug. 30 will now be an off-day for both teams.



Their June 18 game vs. Braves got postponed to Aug. 31, so this change allows them to avoid playing 23 games in 23 days. — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) June 22, 2026

The move may appear curious, but there is good reason for it.

The Giants had their game on June 18 against the Atlanta Braves postponed due to weather; that Braves-Giants game is now scheduled for August 31, which would have robbed San Francisco of an off day, and subsequently led to a stretch of 23 games in 23 days for the Giants.

Now, San Francisco will be able to have a travel day. It will also benefit the Diamondbacks. Arizona, who were scheduled to finish their series with San Francisco on Sunday and head straight to Philadelphia Monday for a three-game series with the Phillies, will now also have an off day Sunday.

Diamondbacks and Giants shuffle series

Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) fields a ball against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks and Giants have faced each other in two separate three-games series already in the 2026 season. The advantage has gone squarely to Arizona thus far.

The Giants, who have struggled immensely in 2026, and are currently an ugly 31-46 — in fourth place in the NL West — have not managed to defeat the Diamondbacks once yet. In six games, Arizona is 6-0 against their NL West rivals, earning back-to-back sweeps in series that took place in both Phoenix and San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks will, in fact, get a three-game series with the Giants at Chase Field in between now and the rescheduled doubleheader.

The two teams will face off a total of 13 times, as is customary between teams that reside in the same division. That does, of course, mean a 6-0 lead does not guarantee Arizona the season series, despite a hot start. The Diamondbacks can clinch the season series with one more victory over the Giants, which feels like a realistic ask in seven upcoming opportunities.