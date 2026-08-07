Diamondbacks Might Be Meeting Dodgers at a Dangerous Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks might be done with one of their biggest playoff-affecting series of the season, after splitting their four-game series with the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

But the tough opponents don't stop there; they get even tougher, in the form of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

In fact, the Diamondbacks might be, arguably, catching the Dodgers at the worst possible time.

Los Angeles has lost six straight games. They were swept out of their own stadium by the Diamondbacks ahead of the All-Star Break. And they just had an off day Thursday, something Arizona has not been afforded since July 30. With the amount of talent — old and new — on LA's roster, the Diamondbacks could find themselves in the crossfires of a motivated, still-potent Dodger club.

Diamondbacks stare down tough Dodger challenge

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have an even season series against the Dodgers this year. They're 5-5 against the club atop the NL West. Arizona was swept out of Dodger Stadium to open the season, but earned a gritty split at Chase Field before repaying the sweep favor on July 10-12.

The D-backs won't have to face Shohei Ohtani on the mound; he hasn't pitched since July 3, as he's been battling a knee issue. His bat will remain a threat, and the Diamondbacks will still face some tough arms this series.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers pitching matchups

Game 1: RHP Merrill Kelly vs RHP Roki Sasaki

Aug 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merrill Kelly had been on an impressive run, pitching to a 1.95 ERA in July. That did not continue in his latest start, where he surrendered eight hits, four walks and five runs to a less-than-potent Guardians offense. His ERA is back above 5.00 at 5.04.

Roki Sasaki has yet to find his consistency in the majors as a starter. He's got a 4.64 ERA and has bounced between dominance and poor starts. He's given up five runs in five innings to the D-backs in his young MLB career.

Game 2: RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) delivers a pitch agains the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning t at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pfaadt, meanwhile has been electric since his return from Triple-A. He's lowered his ERA from 5.92 to 3.66 over the span of seven high-quality starts. He's earned the win in six of those seven starts and has a 1.55 ERA in that stretch.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is having another great year, with a 2.76 ERA. His worst start of the year, however, came against Arizona on July 11, as the D-backs knocked him around for six runs in six innings.

Game 3: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez vs LHP Justin Wrobleski

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eduardo Rodriguez remains Arizona's top starter this year. He suffered a bit of a regression outing his last time on the mound, giving up seven runs (five earned), but still muscling his way through 5.2 innings. His ERA inflated, albeit to a still-sparkling 2.71.

Justin Wrobleski has had an elite year, albeit with the threat of regression constantly looming. His 3.31 ERA is backed by a 4.51 expected ERA, and he's given up 12 runs in his last 10.1 innings. He was tagged for seven earned in 4.1 innings his last time out.