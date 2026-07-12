D-backs Offense Explodes as Pfaadt Out-Duels Yamamoto

The Arizona Diamondbacks did the unexpected Saturday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 9-2 at Dodger Stadium. That clinched a series victory for Arizona following a 9-3 win on Friday. They'll go for the series sweep on Sunday behind rookie Mitch Bratt.

With the win the D-backs climbed back above .500 to 48-47. They also crept to within 3.5 games of the Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot.

James McCann Powers Offense

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making just his second start since being activated from the injured list due to a quad injury, James McCann blasted two home runs and drove in four. The first homer was a three-run homer off Dodger ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, capping off a five-run sixth inning. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked ahead of McCann.

Speaking to Jody Jackson of Dbacks.TV, McCann conceded that walking Arenado fired him up a little.

"Any time they walk the guy ahead of you to face you there's a little bit of incentive to prove them wrong," he said.

These were McCann's first two homers of the season. He increased his batting average to .227 and OPS to .603

Friday night's hero Tim Tawa had an RBI double in that inning as part of his three-hit night. Max Kepler had the first of his two sacrifice flies in the fifth as well.

Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer in the eighth and McCann followed with his second homer of the game immediately after.

And just to cap things off, Gabriel Moreno was on base four times with two singles and two walks, scoring two runs. Ironically, the top three in the order, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, and Corbin Carroll were all held hitless. Perdomo walked, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs however.

The six runs allowed by Yamamoto were the most he's allowed all season, increasing his ERA from 2.59 to 2.85.

Brandon Pfaadt has Excellent Outing

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) comes on during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno, Pfaadt has gone from strength to strength. Facing the teeth of the Dodgers roster, he was outstanding for the first five innings. In fact he was perfect through the first three, retiring the side in order all three frames on just 27 pitches.

Pfaadt ran into a jam in the fourth, giving up singles to Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages to start the inning. But following a mound visit from McCann he got out of the inning quickly. Freddie Freeman hit into a fielder's choice, Mookie Betts popped up, and Max Muncy grounded out to second.

Pfaadt retired the side in order again in the fifth, and came out for the sixth inning with his pitch count at just 59. He gave up four base hits while getting just one out in the inning, allowing two runs. He had to come out of the game with two on and one out, with 77 pitches thrown.

Brandyn Garcia came in to get the final two outs and preserve Pfaadt's stellar line of 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks and 2 strikeouts. Pfaadt lowered his ERA to 4.70 and his record improved to 3-1.

Kevin Ginkel, Juan Morrillo, and Phillip Abner each pitched a scoreless inning as Dave Roberts emptied his bench and pulled his starters.

The one down note on the evening was Tommy Troy suffering a right shoulder contusion making a great catch as he crashed into the center field wall.