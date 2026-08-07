The Arizona Diamondbacks' road to the 2026 MLB Postseason will stay rocky for the next three games, as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers come to Chase Field for a three-game series.

As it stands, the two teams are locked in a 5-5 split of their first five contests. This will be the final series of the regular season between them, and it'll begin with a matchup between right-handers Roki Sasaki and Merrill Kelly.

Granted, for Arizona's playoff hopes, the season series tiebreaker won't likely matter much, considering the Dodgers are a shoo-in for another NL West title — though anything could happen in baseball.

That said, the Dodgers are in a rut. They have lost six straight games, being swept by both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. That could be quite dangerous for the Diamondbacks, since LA will show up rested after a Thursday off day and motivated to return the favor of the three-game sweep Arizona handed them in Dodger Stadium prior to the All-Star Break.

Here's how you can watch game one between Arizona and the Dodgers.

How to watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers game one

Aug 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps surprisingly, this game will not be an exclusive national broadcast, as is often the case with divisional matchups involving the Dodgers. There will not be a national broadcast coming for Arizona and LA in this series.

What that means, of course, is that the standard methods of viewing will apply. For Diamondbacks fans living in-market, the game will be shown as usual on D-backs.TV, or on the MLB.TV out-of-market package for fans not living locally.

For Dodger fans, the game will be carried by SportsNet LA. No additional subscriptions will be required beyond those already used to view either team's games.

Radio options include Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English) and La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish). Dodgers Radio AM570 and KTNQ 1020 will carry it, as well.

Merrill Kelly vs Roki Sasaki

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws on the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly is looking to bounce back from a rough game against the Cleveland Guardians, but that will be a tough ask against the Dodgers' lineup. Kelly has a 5.04 ERA so far this year after a brutal start, though he did post a stellar 1.95 ERA in July.

The veteran righty has a career 0-11 record and a 5.56 ERA against LA. They've had his number. He has yet to face them in the 2026 season thus far.

Sasaki's season hasn't gone a great deal better. He has a 4.64 ERA and a 5-5 record. He's had some flashes of dominance, but also a handful of extremely rough outings.

He's seen Arizona twice in his career: one four-inning, five-run start and one scoreless single-inning relief appearance. Both came in 2025.