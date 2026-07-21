Everything Nolan Arenado Said After Joining the 2,000-Hit Club

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a tough game on Monday night, but it didn't go by without at least a moment of triumph.

Future Hall Of Fame third baseman Nolan Arenado recorded his 2,000th career hit — a trademark line drive double to left field. The veteran received a standing ovation from the Chase Field crowd.

After the game, an upbeat Arenado spoke to members of the media at his locker.

What Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado said after 2000th hit

Jul 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado acknowledged having mixed emotions due to the loss, but did not hide the fact that it was a positive moment for him at the tail end of a lengthy career. Here's what he said:

Q: Your thoughts on 2,000?

"It's pretty cool. It feels really good, I'm not going to lie," he said. "This one feels good. I try not to talk about things like that whenever I get some accomplishments, but this one feels pretty good, I'm not going to lie.

"I just thank God that I've been healthy enough to do it. It's really cool. I'm happy to do it here — a team that wanted me. But it's been a lot of work."

"At one point, as I was going through my career, I was like, 'I'm not going to get there.' And then the last couple years, I was like, 'I don't even think I'm going to get there.' So it's kind of cool to be in this position now. Just thankful for all the help I've had through the coaches here, the coaches I've had before, my teammates, everybody. It's been pretty cool."

Q: That's why this one maybe feels different than other personal accomplishments, just because the way the last couple years have gone?

"I would say so, yeah. And it's a big number. ... I saw the list of the guys that won 10 gold gloves and 350 homers and 2,000 hits. ... so I'm pretty excited about it. But it's a weird moment right now, because we lost a tough game."

Q: What was going through your mind when you're standing out at second base as soon as it's over?

"It was great. The fans were awesome. The love they showed, that meant a lot to me. The fans have just embraced me tremendously.

"We used to be rivals, back in the day [with the Rockies] for eight years. So I know they haven't liked me a lot at times, but for them to stand and give me a standing [ovation] like that, that meant a lot just because of the big games we've had against each other. ... But just the respect they showed, it means the world to me, so thank you."

Nice reaction from the Chase Field crowd for Nolan Arenado’s 2000th hit, a double into the left field corner pic.twitter.com/S3z5VYAQ73 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) July 21, 2026

Q: For the 2,000th hit to be a good double down the left field line... was that kind of a cool thing?

"I was happy to hit it hard. I had some weird thoughts going into the game. I was like, 'I don't want to get hurt,' things I never thought about.

"I didn't want to get a hit that was kind of like an in-betweener, where the team might send it in and then it gets changed. I was thinking of all the weirdest scenarios. I don't know why my mind was going there, but it was. But I'm just happy that it was just a clean double."

Q: Is there anybody you'd like to shout out that helped you along the way?

"There's a bunch of people. My family. I know my parents drove in today just to see, hopefully I can get it done. So that was cool for them to come. And my wife, my kids, my brothers. My whole family, they've always supported me and they've supported me since my first hit.

"If you see my first hit, they're all up there in the stands going bonkers. So to do it now and just be in this place now is pretty cool. ... They came out for the game. They're going to go home tomorrow, so I was kind of nervous. Like, 'Man, I hope I can get it done while they're here.'"

Q: When you're approaching a milestone like this, are people reaching out to you and asking you about it?

"I think people in my circle know not to bring those things up, because I wouldn't like it. I think everyone doesn't want to jinx something. But we knew we were close. I remember in June I was at 15 [hits] away. And I was like, 'I don't know.'

"My June was not a very good June, so I was like, 'I might not even get this.' I was just not in a good mental spot in June. But, yeah, I'm just really happy about it."

Q: Do you have any other milestones in your sights at the moment?

"There's a few. I don't know if I'll ever get them. I'll keep them to myself. If I accomplish them, I'll make sure I let you know.

"I just want to continue to help the team win, and I'm happy to get it out of the way. I hate to say that, but I kind of want to focus on winning ballgames and help this team win as much as I can. I feel like I've been playing a little bit better, which has been nice. And I just want to continue that."