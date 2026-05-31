Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Announces Surprise Retirement

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching prospects has retired, in somewhat of a surprising development.

According to the transaction log on his player page, right-handed relief prospect Hayden Durke is calling it a career. It does not appear to be injury-related; a source told Diamondbacks On SI that Durke "went in a different direction," though the exact reason is unknown.

Durke is 24 years old, with three years of experience in affiliated baseball with the Diamondbacks' organization. He was primarily being developed as a high-leverage reliever as he rose up the system.

The right-hander had been placed on the Development List on May 14, and was activated May 26 — one day prior to his retirement designation.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Hayden Durke announces retirement

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Hayden Durke (90) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Durke was selected by the Diamondbacks back in 2023, taken quite late (in the 13th round) of that year's draft. He was the 385th overall pick coming out of Rice University.

As a result of that status, Durke was never exceptionally high on the radars of most who follow Arizona's farm system. But, in his first season of affiliate ball in 2023, Durke put forward a strong 2.33 ERA at the Class-A level as a member of the Visalia Rawhide.

That earned him a swift promotion to High-A Hillsboro, where he began what would become a dominant 2025 season. It was that 2025 campaign that acted as a breakout for the right-hander, as he put together his best work across the High-A and Double-A levels.

Durke allowed just two runs in 20.1 innings for the Hops, then pitched to a 2.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. That ERA — along with the fact that he managed to strike out 54 batters in a span of 32 innings — got him quickly promoted to Triple-A.

"Everything kind of clicked for me," Durke said of that stretch in an interview with Snakes Territory. "Mentally, physically... it caused me to have a lot more confidence pitching."

But once in Reno, Durke ran into the Pacific Coast League and its brutal hitter's environment.

Over the course of 19 games (17 total innings), Durke was knocked around by Reno's opposition, surrendering a total of 18 earned runs. Surprisingly enough, Durke only gave up one home run in that period, though he struggled immensely with free passes. He issued 18 walks against 20 strikeouts in those 17 innings for the Aces in 2025.

As a result, Durke was moved back to Double-A Amarillo to open the 2026 season, despite putting forward a very solid spring training effort this preseason. Durke appeared in six games (though only 4.2 total innings) and did not give up a run, striking out five and walking three.

The struggles, unfortunately, did continue in Double-A to begin 2026, however. Durke made 12 appearances for the Sod Poodles this season, allowing 12 earned runs and a staggering 15 walks in 14 innings.