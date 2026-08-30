D-backs Simply Didn't Do Enough for Playoff Hopes in Split with Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been doing an admirable job keeping pace in an extremely packed National League Wild Card playoff picture, but they had an opportunity to gain a significant chunk of ground this weekend, and could not do what was necessary.

Arizona earned a 2-2 series split with the struggling San Francisco Giants, dropping games one and four. It was somewhat of an adverse circumstance for both clubs, as a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday turned a four-game series into a three-day affair.

But the Diamondbacks needed to take care of business.

A four-game sweep is an extremely difficult feat to accomplish, but — although there are no must-wins in August — taking three of four against a club decimated by injuries, underperformance and Deadline deals would have served as valuable playoff leverage.

Where Diamondbacks stand in playoff race after split with Giants

Aug 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) fields the ball during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have been in most direct competition with their NL West rival San Diego Padres as this playoff chase has grown hotter.

The Padres lost the first two of their three-game series with the Tamp Bay Rays, and will play their series finale on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. Arizona time.

Had the Diamondbacks swept Saturday's doubleheader, there would have been no possible way for the Padres to re-occupy that third Wild Card spot until Monday.

Instead, the smallest of decimal points will put the Padres ahead, and in possession of that coveted playoff spot. Arizona is 73-65 and San Diego is 72-64 heading into their Sunday finale with Tampa Bay.

The Diamondbacks and Padres will face off in the final series of the 2026 season. The Diamondbacks' playoff hopes may end up coming down to those three games.

Diamondbacks and Giants split doubleheader

Aug 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks rode a much-needed Merrill Kelly gem to a 7-1 victory in game one of Saturday's doubleheader.

A tight 0-0 contest was broken open by Lars Nootbaar, who crushed a pinch-hit grand slam into McCovey Cove for a 4-0 lead. Arizona tacked on three more for a relatively stress-free win.

Game two did not go as favorably. Tied at 1-1 heading into the fifth inning, the Giants stacked three runs off starter Mitch Bratt and reliever Gerardo Carrillo.

Bratt finished with 4.1 innings pitched and three earned runs. Justin Martinez and Dennis Santana combined to allow two Giants insurance runs in the eighth inning.

The Diamondbacks' offense was held mostly in check by right-hander Yunior Marte — who made his MLB debut after being called up straight from Double-A — and the Giants' leaky bullpen for a 7-2 loss.