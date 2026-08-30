Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Game 2 of Doubleheader vs Giants
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The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the San Francisco Giants for the final time in the 2026 season.
After taking a strong 7-1 victory in game one, thanks to a brilliant performance by Merrill Kelly and a late offensive burst, Arizona will have a chance to take three of four games from the Giants and climb even further into their Wild Card berth.
With a late loss by the San Diego Padres to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Diamondbacks have moved back into the third and final Wld Card slot. With game two on deck at 7:05 p.m., let's take a look at the lineup for the NL West matchup.
Diamondbacks set lineup for game two vs Giants
Here's what the Diamondbacks' batting order looks like for this Saturday evening finale:
- DH Lars Nootbaar
- RF Corbin Carroll
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Max Kepler
- 1B Tim Tawa
- C James McCann
- 2B Ildemaro Vargas
- CF Ryan Waldschmidt
Leading off the order will be Lars Nootbaar, who has provided two of Arizona's big swings in the past two contests. In game one, he led off the game with a first-pitch solo home run that went 432 feet deep to center field.
In game, two, Nootbaar made the deciding swing. Knotted at 0-0 with bases loaded, manager Torey Lovullo turned to Nootbaar in a pinch-hit situation. All Nootbaar did was crush a grand slam into McCovey Cove — also a 432-foot blast.
Despite an ugly start to Nootbaar's tenure with the Diamondbacks, he's gone 5-for-8 with the two homers and five RBI. If his bat is truly heating up to a consistent level of production, that will be a massive boost to Arizona's playoff hopes.
Meanwhile, catcher Gabriel Moreno will rest for game two. This is common for catchers in doubleheaders, and Nootbaar's presence in the DH slot will not allow for Moreno to DH outside of a late pinch-hit scenario.
Mitch Bratt takes on Yunior Marte
The Diamondbacks called up left-hander Mitch Bratt to serve as their game two starter. He is serving as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and will have to head back down to Triple-A Reno following the game.
Bratt has a 4.54 ERA this season, with flashes of excellence sandwiched around some rough, short outings. He is likely to be followed by recently-selected reliever Derek Law, especially if his outing is brief.
The Giants will have right-hander Yunior Marte start. Marte is San Francisco's No. 24 prospect, and was called up straight from Double-A to make his major league debut. He held a 3.92 ERA in 13 Double-A starts.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz