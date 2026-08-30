Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Game 2 of Doubleheader vs Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the San Francisco Giants for the final time in the 2026 season.

After taking a strong 7-1 victory in game one, thanks to a brilliant performance by Merrill Kelly and a late offensive burst, Arizona will have a chance to take three of four games from the Giants and climb even further into their Wild Card berth.

With a late loss by the San Diego Padres to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Diamondbacks have moved back into the third and final Wld Card slot. With game two on deck at 7:05 p.m., let's take a look at the lineup for the NL West matchup.

Diamondbacks set lineup for game two vs Giants

Aug 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' batting order looks like for this Saturday evening finale:

DH Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado LF Max Kepler 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Leading off the order will be Lars Nootbaar, who has provided two of Arizona's big swings in the past two contests. In game one, he led off the game with a first-pitch solo home run that went 432 feet deep to center field.

In game, two, Nootbaar made the deciding swing. Knotted at 0-0 with bases loaded, manager Torey Lovullo turned to Nootbaar in a pinch-hit situation. All Nootbaar did was crush a grand slam into McCovey Cove — also a 432-foot blast.

Despite an ugly start to Nootbaar's tenure with the Diamondbacks, he's gone 5-for-8 with the two homers and five RBI. If his bat is truly heating up to a consistent level of production, that will be a massive boost to Arizona's playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, catcher Gabriel Moreno will rest for game two. This is common for catchers in doubleheaders, and Nootbaar's presence in the DH slot will not allow for Moreno to DH outside of a late pinch-hit scenario.

Mitch Bratt takes on Yunior Marte

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks called up left-hander Mitch Bratt to serve as their game two starter. He is serving as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and will have to head back down to Triple-A Reno following the game.

Bratt has a 4.54 ERA this season, with flashes of excellence sandwiched around some rough, short outings. He is likely to be followed by recently-selected reliever Derek Law, especially if his outing is brief.

The Giants will have right-hander Yunior Marte start. Marte is San Francisco's No. 24 prospect, and was called up straight from Double-A to make his major league debut. He held a 3.92 ERA in 13 Double-A starts.