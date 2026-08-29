Rare Giants Doubleheader Could Be Pivotal For D-backs Playoff Hopes

It's not often a doubleheader is on a team's schedule for months in advance, but the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants have been prepared for this one for some time.

Due to scheduling restrictions, the teams set up a split doubleheader on Saturday, August 29 at Oracle Park all the way back in late June.

Though doubleheaders certainly tend to be a difficult circumstance to maneuver, Arizona does somewhat benefit from it. The following Sunday now becomes an off day for the Diamondbacks — something they would not have had until September 10 otherwise.

But with the series knotted at 1-1, the Diamondbacks have an opportunity to stack a pair of wins and continue building their case for a Wild Card berth.

While the Giants are not exactly in the race at 55-80, the fact is the Diamondbacks are just 0.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for that final Wild Card slot. Since San Diego plays only one game today, Arizona would be guaranteed to end Saturday in a playoff slot should they sweep both games of the doubleheader.

Merrill Kelly gets game one vs Giants

Aug 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merrill Kelly will get the ball in game one. The struggling veteran righty has had a difficult 2026 season thus far, lacking the consistency the Diamondbacks have been used to seeing from him.

He's got a 5.35 ERA on the year and has allowed five or more earned runs in three of his five starts this month.

Kelly has been relatively successful against San Francisco this year, however. He allowed just two runs in seven innings at Oracle Park on May 25. Five days prior to that performance, he delivered six innings of three-run baseball against the Giants at Chase Field.

Arizona will need more of that — particularly the length. Kelly has not completed the sixth inning of a game since July 9. With two games on the schedule, and a less-than-ideal starter situation for game two, Arizona may need Kelly to eat as many innings as possible to preserve the bullpen.

Mitch Bratt to start game two vs Giants

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lefty rookie Mitch Bratt has not yet been officially called back up, but he is reportedly the game two starter for Arizona, according to MLB's Steve Gilbert.

Bratt was optioned to Reno back on August 24, so he's technically not eligible for a full recall, but teams are permitted to designate a 27th man in the case of a doubleheader. Regardless of how Bratt performs, he will have to be sent back to Reno following Saturday night's game.

Bratt has shown some positive signs, but has struggled to pitch deep into games. He has a 4.54 ERA in nine starts for the Diamondbacks this year, but has only managed to pitch three innings in back-to-back starts.

Arizona had to utilize nearly its entire leverage bullpen to secure Friday night's 10-6 win, so there's little room for a short start by Bratt or Kelly.

A split of the two games would not signal a death sentence for Arizona's playoff hopes, but a sweep would be pivotal. Losing both games would hurt. Winning both would be much-needed Postseason momentum.