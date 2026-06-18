Diamondbacks Release Former Cardinals Infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently shuffled their minor league system around to a great extent, and one of their veteran infield depth options was given his release as a part of a large-scale transaction.

According to the transaction log on his MLB player page, the Triple-A Reno Aces have officially released former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and DH Luken Baker.

Baker, 29, has played in 76 major league games — 73 for the Cardinals in parts of three seasons from 2023-2025. He was signed to a minor league contract by the Diamondbacks in the offseason ahead of 2026, and made three major league appearances with Arizona.

Diamondbacks release Luken Baker

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Luken Baker (21) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker was initially called up to the majors by Arizona on April 7, following the injury to starting first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana has yet to return from that groin injury, and remains on rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

Baker only managed to see the field three times in his short stint on the Diamondbacks' big league roster. He only saw five total plate appearances in that span, picking up one base hit — a single — in the process.

Not long after, Baker was the casualty of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s first return from the IL following his rapid recovery from a torn ACL. Baker chose not to accept the outright assignment after passing through waivers and elected free agency, but ultimately returned to Arizona on a second minor league contract.

He had been hitting .218/.327/.352 for Reno in an extremely offense-heavy environment with only three homers. For his career, Baker holds an .819 OPS across parts of eight MiLB seasons.

The Diamondbacks have a strange problem at first base. While the Diamondbacks have been the worst-producing team from the first base position for some time now, they also have a relative wealth of depth at that position.

Rookie LuJames Groover has shared reps with Pavin Smith and Ildemaro Vargas, while fellow rookie Jose Fernandez is another young option in Arizona's system. Of course, Santana's return looms, as well, though he has been rehabbing for some time, and has already suffered a setback that significantly pushed his timeline back.

It's not that Baker would have been that solution, and at this stage, there is enough depth for his departure to not put Arizona's first base future in much jeopardy. Arizona is still searching for their long-term first baseman, but they'll give Baker a chance to seek an opportunity elsewhere, for now.