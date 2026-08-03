Diamondbacks Swing Deadline Trade for Cardinals Outfielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally made their first addition to their roster at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

According to a report from ESPN's Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzalez, the Diamondbacks have traded for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

The Diamondbacks are acquiring Lars Nootbaar from the Cardinals, sources tell me and @Alden_Gonzalez. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 3, 2026

According to Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro, the D-backs' biggest piece going to St. Louis is right-hander Daniel Eagen, a surging minor league starter ranked No. 5 in Arizona's farm system. There are two more players included in the deal — one unnamed and one player to be named later.

Diamondbacks trade for Lars Nootbaar

The Diamondbacks have been in need of some middle-order production, particularly in the form of a left-handed hitting DH, first baseman or outfielder. In theory, Nootbaar fits that bill, though it hasn't been an exceptionally productive year for the veteran.

Nootbaar is hitting to a mere .234/.333/.354 slash and .687 OPS. He's only hit three homers. It's important to note the 28-year-old had been stashed on the injured list with a foot/heel injury for much of the year, so he's only appeared in 48 games (183 plate appearances) thus far in the 2026 season.

But for his career, he's been a consistently productive outfielder. Nootbaar has a lifetime .742 OPS in the majors, with double-digit home runs during every season in which he's played the majority of games.

Jul 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (not shown) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nootbaar is a natural left fielder, so there may be some shuffling needed in order to get him regular playing time. Max Kepler has provided some left-handed pop in left field, but he won't be eligible for the postseason due to his 80-game PED suspension.

Arizona has plenty of outfield talent to choose from, with both Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy yet to make their return from the IL. Ryan Waldschmidt has begun to find his footing in center, but is still a work in progress.

The Diamondbacks' deadline proceedings have not been particularly eventful thus far, despite a variety of names thrown into the mix in terms of interest. Other transactions may trickle in as moves continues to be reported beyond the deadline cutoff, but it hasn't been a busy one for the D-backs on paper.

Diamondbacks part with No. 5 prospect Daniel Eagen

The Diamondbacks will part with their No. 5 overall prospect in Eagen, who has a 4.95 ERA at the Double-A level this season, but 109 strikeouts in 87.1 innings.

Eagen was the D-backs' third round pick in 2024, and has a career 3.83 ERA in the minors. He's been a name raising many an eyebrow among D-backs fans, but he won't continue his development path in Arizona.