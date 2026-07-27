Ugly Loss to Nationals is a Wake-Up Call for D-backs' Deadline Needs

It became exceedingly clear, as the Arizona Diamondbacks lost an ugly series to the Washington Nationals this weekend, what needs GM Mike Hazen simply cannot afford to ignore this Trade Deadline.

The Diamondbacks have put themselves in a strong enough position to still follow a buyer's path — baring, of course, a massive skid over their next six games.

Here's what dropping two out of three games this weekend should mean for the Diamondbacks' deadline approach.

The Diamondbacks need starting pitching

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake in the first inning against the Athletics at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As obvious as it may have been already, the Diamondbacks simply won't be able to make a deep postseason run with the rotation in its current state, and the team cannot bank on the return of injured players in that category.

Arizona trotted out two of its rookie arms in Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake. Both of those starters have shown some potential in the majors, but both were hammered by a strong Washington offense.

Bratt surrendered five runs in five innings on 12 basreunners, while Drake gave up two homers for a four-inning, four-run affair. The Diamondbacks lost both of those games by fewer runs than the number their starters allowed.

Meanwhile, Merrill Kelly still has an ERA in the 5.00s with inconsistent command. Zac Gallen, when healthy, had the worst qualified ERA in baseball. Ryne Nelson may not be able to fully ramp back up, and Corbin Burnes isn't expected back until early September, and his effectiveness is anything but guaranteed coming off both Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury.

The point is, the Diamondbacks need starting pitching — perhaps more than anything else. That's easier said than done, but it's not something Hazen can afford to ignore.

Diamondbacks need middle-order bat

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Max Kepler rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Athletics at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's offense has found a bit of a spark lately, but the D-backs still haven't had exceptionally consistent middle-lineup production all season.

Arizona has struggled with situational hitting and has not had a high level of power output, as well. Beyond the regular heroics of Gabriel Moreno, even stars like Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo have not produced up to their expectations as a whole.

The D-backs will also likely need a different left-handed power bat if they do manage to make the playoffs. Max Kepler has had some positive moments, but is ineligible for the postseason due to his 80-game PED suspension.

Arizona does not necessarily need to go all out for a star-level hitter, but they need to invest in a bit of veteran pop in the middle portion of an inconsistent offensive group.

Diamondbacks (always) need bullpen help

Jul 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have gotten more than expected out of their bullpen this year. It's been hovering around league average, which is significantly better than their previous years' iterations.

Paul Sewald has only blown two of his 27 ninth-inning save situations, while seven of Arizona's eight relievers — ironically only excluding Sewald — held an ERA of 3.82 or better entering play on Sunday. Five of those ERAs were under 3.00.

This series does not scream the need for bullpen help; they posted zeroes through seven innings in games one and two. Five earned runs in five innings of game three was a bit rough to witness, however.

Simply put, teams looking to content will always need bullpen help at the deadline. The Diamondbacks are not an exception despite their relative level of success.