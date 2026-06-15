Diamondbacks Will Send Ryan Waldschmidt Back to AAA in Surprise Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making an intriguing roster decision.

According to a new report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks are expected to send No. 1 prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt to Triple-A Reno. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be activated from the 10-day injured list.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Waldschmidt become the casualty of Gurriel's return. The Diamondbacks will reportedly keep fellow outfielders Tommy Troy and Jorge Barrosa on the major league roster for the time being.

Diamondbacks send Ryan Waldschmidt back to Triple-A

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Arizona had called upon Waldschmidt to make his MLB debut back on May 8. The 23-year-old outfielder made a solid first impression, hitting as well as .353 on May 24 and playing solid defense at both the center and left field positions. But his bat began to cool off at a relatively quick pace, and he's since seen his OPS plummet to .671 following his hot start.

Waldschmidt, coming into Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Reds (a game he did not appear in), held an exceptionally-high 32.8% strikeout rate. Though he's clearly displayed a plus eye and plate discipline, he struggled to make contact with big-league pitching at times.

Meanwhile, Arizona will hold on to Troy, who is hitting to a .691 OPS — but with two home runs — for the time being. Jorge Barrosa is hitting just .172, but is a premier defensive outfielder and is frequently used as a late-game defensive substitution.

For now, Waldschmidt will head down to Triple-A, where he hit to an .877 OPS in 34 games this season.

Diamondbacks to reinstate Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

May 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) makes thr running catch against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gurriel, meanwhile, will return from his second stint on the Injured List this season. After making what appeared to be an exceptionally quick recovery from a torn ACL suffered at the tail end of the 2025 season, Gurriel made his return to the field on April 18. But he lasted just 25 games before suffering a hamstring strain on May 22, and was sent to the 10-day IL.

At the time, Gurriel's injury was not thought to be severe, but he's been out for just over three weeks. The veteran outfielder had been rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League. He appeared in five games in the ACL, but was not reassigned to an affiliate club. He hit 4-for-16 with a double, four RBI and six strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks need Gurriel to come back as hot as possible. Arizona's offense continues to display situational struggles, and the 32-year-old veteran was hitting to a mere .588 OPS prior to his injury,