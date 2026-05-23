New Diamondbacks Roster Move is Brutal News for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield makeup will be nearly completely unrecognizable from the group that came in to opening day.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. In Gurriel's place, No. 4 prospect Tommy Troy has been called up from Triple-A Reno to make his MLB debut.

Diamondbacks place Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on IL

May 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) looks on from the bench in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Gurriel was removed from Friday night's loss to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning, after appearing to suffer an injury while sliding to make an impressive catch for starting pitcher Michael Soroka.

Gurriel immediately appeared to know something was wrong, and walked off the field alongside a trainer. The veteran outfielder received imaging on Saturday morning, and it would appear the Diamondbacks will be without him for some time.

The exact severity of his injury is not yet known, though a hamstring strain can take anywhere from two weeks up to several months, depending on the grade.

Arizona's outfielder had made an extremely swift return to play this season already, after he suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in the latter end of the 2025 season. His return was near-miraculous in its speed, but he was not yet hitting to his normal capacity.

Gurriel had been in the midst of a tough start to the 2026 season, hitting only .228/.284/.304 with a .588 OPS and one home run in the 25 games he was able to play. Arizona was hoping for more production out of Gurriel, and soon, but that will have to be put on hold for the time being.

In Gurriel's absence, the Diamondbacks will be able to provide some opportunity to another one of their top prospects.

Diamondbacks call up Tommy Troy

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Troy has been a highly-touted prospect in Arizona's system for some time, although he's also managed to fly somewhat under the radar despite consistently producing to at least a sturdy degree at each level.

The Diamondbacks selected Troy with their first round pick (12th overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Stanford, and he's steadily climbed his way up both the farm system and Arizona's own prospect rankings.

Troy is the D-backs' No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and was in the midst of producing a .307/.397/.449 slash in Triple-A for the Reno Aces. Though Troy's power output is not quite there, he's been a very consistent contact hitter with plus speed, with 10 doubles, three triples and three homers on the year.

He also provides a good deal of defensive versatility. Troy was drafted as a natural shortstop, but has mostly moved over to second base while playing the infield at a relatively high clip, as well. He's posted 162 innings at second base this season with 219 innings split between left field and center field.

Troy may get some infield playing time with Arizona, which would necessitate utilizing either Tim Tawa or Jorge Barrosa in the outfield alongside Corbin Carroll and Ryan Waldschmidt. But it seems likely he'll get a more hefty dose of outfield play while Gurriel is on the IL, and perhaps beyond.