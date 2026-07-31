Ryan Waldschmidt Could Be Catalyst of Another D-backs-Mariners Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are very familiar with each other this time of year. With the August 3 Trade Deadline approaching, rumors are heating up.

This year, the Diamondbacks are in need of controllable, low-cost pitching. The Mariners have an excess of just that, and are reportedly toying with the idea of moving 27-year-old right-hander Emerson Hancock — for the right price, of course.

Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic took note of Hancock in his recent list of potential D-backs Deadline targets. In the same paragraph, he noted that the Mariners have "long had interest" in Diamondbacks rookie outfielder and former No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt.

Ryan Waldschmidt vs Emerson Hancock

Jul 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) pitches during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Piecoro did state that it was unknown whether or not the Diamondbacks would part with Waldschmidt in a deal for Hancock. That said, Hancock would be the exact type of player who could fit Arizona's needs this deadline. He has a 3.26 ERA this season and would be under team control until 2031.

And considering the limitations of the Competitive Balance Tax, Hancock's remaining salary of under $250,000 would be more than palatable for Arizona.

Hancock has quite the arsenal, with a six-pitch mix. His four-seam fastball climbs up around 96, but his extreme-breaking sweeper is the main knockout pitch. Opposing batters have an expected slugging percentage of just .183 against that offering.

Waldschmidt, meanwhile, has graduated prospect status, though he once sat atop Arizona's organizational rankings.

He's hitting .276/.318/.400 with a .718 OPS after hitting his first major league homer. It would appear he's beginning to find his footing; he's got an .878 OPS this month, and has made some athletic plays in the outfield, though he's likely a left fielder long term rather than a center fielder.

Is a Waldschmidt-Hancock swap realistic?

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) runs on a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, it does not seem like a strong possibility this deal will take place.

The D-backs would be hard-pressed to part with their former No. 1 prospect. And considering the amount of control, plus the asset that quality starting pitching is, even a budding major-leaguer might not be enough to pry Hancock away from the Mariners.

Not to mention, the D-backs' outfield has thinned out to a degree. Waldschmidt is up out of necessity almost more than anything else at this point of the season, with Tommy Troy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jordan Lawlar all down on the IL.

Hancock is the exact type of player the D-backs would be interested in, however. The Mariners are the right team for them to make a deal with, as well — considering both their lack of league proximity and the extensive trade history between the two clubs.

The concern with Hancock is the fact his expected ERA (4.15) is higher than his raw ERA. The very fact the Mariners (who develop pitching quite well) are willing to deal him is a minor red flag, as well. On the flipside, there is risk with Waldschmidt, who has struck out 53 times in 158 plate appearances.

Perhaps a different haul of prospects could wrest Hancock away from Seattle, but it's hard to imagine Arizona parting with Waldschmidt — and likely much more — this time.