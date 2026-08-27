Diamondbacks' Series Win Over Cubs Was Crucial for Playoff Race

The Arizona Diamondbacks were shut out, dominated and silenced by a score of 7-0 in game one of their series against the Chicago Cubs this week.

Arizona then rallied for two tough-fought, emotional wins to take the series. They walked off Chicago in comeback fashion on Tuesday, then made a 2-0 score stand up in game three, thanks to another seven-inning scoreless gem by Eduardo Rodriguez.

Tempers ran high in this set. There was plenty of drama, as can often be the case when these two National League teams face off. But the Diamondbacks came out on top, and will hope to carry some momentum into their four-game series with te San Francisco Giants.

Where Diamondbacks stand in playoff race after win vs Cubs

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the back-to-back wins, the Diamondbacks improved to 71-63 and gained a little bit of ground in the Wild Card picture. But not much.

The Diamondbacks sat two games below the third and final Wild Card spot after losing game one. After game two's walk-off, they inched forward, sitting only one game behind the San Diego Padres for that playoff berth.

Both the Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies managed to win on Wednesday, so Arizona's victory only serves to hold ground. But they will need to continue to do so if they hope to see October baseball for the first time since the 2023 season.

This race will only get hotter.

Eduardo Rodriguez throws gem, Lawlar homers in win

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) reacts against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As has so often been the case, Arizona's game three victory hinged on another outstanding performance by Rodriguez. The veteran southpaw tossed seven scoreless frames and tied a season-high nine strikeouts. His ERA is now 2.50.

"He just was pounding the zone," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame.

"I think he had good finish to his pitches. And from a hitter standpoint... when somebody is just driving pitches in at you, they feel like they're ten feet tall and standing on top of you. And that's the feeling that I think E-Rod has right now, that he can throw anything he wants, and there's gonna be weak contact or swing-and-miss."

Arizona did not score its first run until the sixth inning. Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who left Tuesday's game after being hit in the head/helmet by a 98.5 MPH fastball (he cleared concussion protocol), crushed an opposite-field home run to take a 1-0 lead. The D-backs later tacked on an insurance run.

Don’t mess with the Law. pic.twitter.com/BCwJXkJxCo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2026

"It's kind of fitting that he got to do it with his bat," Lovullo said. "For him to stay on a breaking ball out over the plate and drive it the other way really made a statement that [he's] gonna dig in, and that did not impact [him].

"To have a 97, 98 mile an hour fastball floating at your head can be pretty scary and traumatizing, but he's a tough kid, and I think he stood tall right there and got the job done. It was a great moment."