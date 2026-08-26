Jordan Lawlar Exits Game vs Cubs After Being Hit in Head by Pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar cannot catch a break.

In the eighth inning of the Diamondbacks' game two matchup with the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field, Lawlar took a 1-0 fastball up and in from Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia. It hit him in the extended flap of the helmet. The pitch was 98.5 MPH, and was a clear miss — not malicious in nature.

Lawlar went to the ground immediately, and there was little deliberation before Lawlar was removed from the game for Jorge Barrosa to pinch-run.

It is unknown as of this writing exactly what the severity might be. Lawlar walked off the field under his own power. Major League Baseball, and their clubs, tend to excercise the most extreme measures of caution with regard to these types of situations.

Jordan Lawlar exits game after scary hit-by-pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jordan Lawlar (10) hits a RBI double in the ninth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Diamondbacks won 5-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawlar has endured quite a lot of injury trouble this season. It was an up-and-in pitch back on April 2 against the Atlanta Braves that led to a fractured wrist and a lengthy stint on the IL.

When he finally did return from that injury, after only six games, he suffered a hamstring strain that put him back on the IL.

When healthy, Lawlar has made an impact this year. He's hit to the tune of a .271/.348/.407 slash and just crushed his second home run of the season back on August 21.

Unfortunately, health has been one of the major factors that have limited the young outfielder's career to this point. He has had a difficult time staying on the field, though this instance is hardly by any fault of his own.

Once a highly-touted prospect — No. 1 in Arizona's system and firmly among MLB's top prospects — Lawlar has only managed to play in 61 career games despite earning his first major league call-up in the 2023 season. The hope, for some time, has been that extended health would allow him to grow into the impact player the Diamondbacks know he is capable of being.

If Lawlar does have to miss extended time, the Diamondbacks may elect to activate veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has played in four rehab games with Triple-A Reno. He has not appeared in an affiliate game since August 22.

Rookie Tommy Troy, who is working his way back from an AC joint sprain, just began his rehab assignment with the Aces.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Lawlar's status.