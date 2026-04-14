Diamondbacks Star Scratched from Lineup vs Orioles With Back Issue

Just a day following an impressive two-homer game, Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte has been scratched from the team's Tuesday afternoon lineup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Marte was reportedly removed from the starting lineup due to lower back tightness. There is no indication as of this writing just how severe the issue is, or if Marte will have to undergo imaging.

In Marte's place, utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas will play second base and hit in the leadoff spot ahead of Corbin Carroll.

Ariozna's new lineup is as follows:

2B Ildemaro Vargas RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Jose Fernandez 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Luken Baker C James McCann LF Tim Tawa CF Jorge Barrosa

Diamondbacks Ketel Marte scratched with lower back tightness

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks towards home plate during the bottom of the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Marte had been off to a bit of a rough start to his 2026 season, hitting a mere .197/.269/.328 heading into Monday night's game. He then crushed the first pitch he saw for a leadoff home run, and followed it up with a second homer in his second at-bat.

The star second baseman appears to be seeing the ball better, but he'll have to take a step back, at least for Tuesday's game.

The D-backs are already a bit banged up this season. Earlier on Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain, while first baseman and DH Pavin Smith was transferred to the 60-day IL as he is expected to undergo elbow surgery.

The D-backs can ill-afford to lose Marte for any significant period of time, even if his bat has not been as powerful as it generally is. The Diamondbacks made the decision not to trade their three-time All-Star and 2023 NLCS MVP this offseason, despite shopping him thoroughly. Marte himself even said that he expected to be dealt ahead of the 2026 season, but that did not ultimately happen.

Marte did, recently, reach the 10-year service time marker for his MLB career. That affords him 10-and-5 rights, which allow him to veto any trade to any destination.

Currently on a team-friendly contract that extends through at least the 2030 season, Marte does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on this developing story. It may be as simple as a day or two off, though Marte has had dealt with some injury troubles over the past several seasons.