Where the Diamondbacks Stand One Day Before the Trade Deadline

Less than 24 hours remain until the final moments of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. The Arizona Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have just completed their tough four-game road trip with two series victories and a 6-4 record.

Arizona will have Monday off, though with the Deadline's official cutoff point at 3:00 p.m. Arizona time, it will hardly be a quiet, restful day in the lives of the Diamondbacks and their fans. Deals have already begun to trickle in across MLB, with plenty more still to come in the final hours.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where Arizona stands as the Deadline races toward reality.

Where Diamondbacks stand at Deadline: Buyers? Needs?

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have firmly cemented their position at this Deadline. They may not be among the clubs swinging for the fences with high-profile moves, but they've shown GM Mike Hazen enough to push him in a buyer's direction.

Though no moves have come down as of this writing, the Diamondbacks are likely to be buyers, adding to their roster this Deadline as opposed to standing pat or auctioning off their trade assets in a smilar fashion to 2025.

Arizona is, however, a bit limited financially. They only sit about $6-7 million under the threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax, and are not expected to surpass that number.

So if Hazen does choose to add, it will be lower-cost players — perhaps in the arbitration or pre-arb phases of their careers. The D-backs may go in a buy-sell hybrid direction to free up some payroll, as well. But it's still likely they'll find a way to make improvements to the roster.

In terms of needs, the picture has gotten quite clear. Arizona needs relief pitching — particularly another left-hander. They could also use a starting pitcher or two and a midldle-order bat with some slug potential.

The D-backs may not be able to fulfill those needs with the top player to fit each category, but those are the areas in which they are most expected to make some level of addition.

Wher Diamondbacks stand in playoff picture

Jul 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs to third base during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' assignment was simple, heading into this road trip. They needed to win two out of three, at minimum, against the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates in order to avoid losing the head-to-head tiebrreakers against two fellow NL playoff hopeful clubs. Any additional wins would simply add to their win total.

Arizona did half of that. They won two of three in a gritty series against the Pirates, but lost two of three to the Nationals. They won two of three against their AL opponent Guardians and won the standalone game against the St. Louis Cardinals, over whom they already hold the tiebreaker.

But despite the series loss in Washington, D.C., the D-backs will head into the Deadline in possession of a playoff spot. They are 59-53 and own the second Wild Card berth. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies, who are tied with Arizona in record.

Arizona is four games back of the first Wild Card, behind the Cubs. The Nationals and Pirates, meanwhile, have both fallen below .500 and dropped significantly in the race. It's the surging Padres (58-54) and Marlins (58-55) who now pose the bigger threats.

The Diamondbacks will have to keep their foot on the gas. The playoff chase is just getting started.