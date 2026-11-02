Geraldo Perdomo's 1st Gold Glove Shows D-backs Made Right Shortstop Choice

A year ago, Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was notably disappointed in his defensive performance at shortstop following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

And now, he's taking home the Gold Glove.

Perdomo, who was named a finalist for the Rawlings National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop earlier this offseason, is the Diamondbacks' first player to win a Gold Glove since Christian Walker did so at first base in his final Arizona season.

But Perdomo certainly earned this nod.

Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo wins Gold Glove

Sep 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perdomo's defensive metrics were outstanding in 2026.

Over the course of a team-leading 157 games, the 27-year-old shortstop posted +8 Defensive Runs Saved, the second-most of his career behind 2025's +10. He also whittled down his error total from a career-worst 18 in 2025 to only eight in 2026.

But by his Statcast metrics, Perdomo's defense was even more elite. He was worth +13 Fielding Run Value, which ranked fourth in MLB among shortstops, as well as +16 Outs Above Average, which also placed fourth in that position.

The point is, Perdomo was sure-handed at shortstop after making a conscious effort to improve that area of his game.

With this development, the fact that he's signed to a four-year, $45 million deal through at least 2029 looks like an even wiser decision by GM Mike Hazen.

Diamondbacks have right player at shortstop in Geraldo Perdomo

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) looks into the stands after hitting a fly ball during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the fact that his bat — which broke out to near-MVP levels in the 2026 season — had a relative down season, it's encouraging to see Perdomo provide just over 5.0 WAR in a year where he wasn't destroying the baseball.

His glove was a major asset to an Arizona club that emphasized an improved infield defense in 2026. Though he hit to just a .747 OPS, down over 100 points from 2025, it's clear that the 27-year-old has developed into one of the most integral member of this Diamondbacks team.

Perdomo has been viewed as a captain-like figure for manager Torey Lovullo and an emotional leader in Arizona's clubhouse.

But the shortstop position is no easy task. It can make even some of the more sure-handed athletes look like minor-leaguers. Not only has Perdomo excelled and grown into a staple of the Diamondbacks' identity, he's taking one of the hardest defensive jobs on the field and making it his own.

The Diamondbacks clearly have the right man for the job at shortstop.