Diamondbacks Trade Hard-Throwing Reliever to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade, according to both teams' transaction logs.

Diamondbacks traded RHP Junior Fernández to Milwaukee Brewers

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Junior Fernandez (53) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Fernandez was signed by the D-backs to a minor league contract and given an invite to spring training. At the time he was part of an effort by the team to bring in a number of "high-octane" arms, hoping to find a Diamondback in the rough.

He will now move on to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.

Fernandez appeared in four Cactus League games, but was ineffective, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and three walks while retiring just nine batters.

Optioned to the Triple-A Reno Aces and sent over to minor league camp on March 8, Fernandez was then transferred to the development list on March 27. He never made it into an Aces game.

The 29-year-old Fernandez had some major league experience with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates between 2019 and 2022. In 54 innings he posted a 5.17 ERA with 35 walks and 47 strikeouts.

The journeyman has since been in five more MLB organizations, including the Diamondbacks, and even spent an injury-shortened year in the Japanese minor leagues. He's not made it back to the majors since 2022, however.

Fernandez will now try to continue his pursuit of a major league career with the Brewers, a team that has turned more than a few projects into useful pitchers.