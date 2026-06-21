Diamondbacks Give Update on Lawlar, Soroka Injury Timelines

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had to place three players on the injured list over the past two days.

On Friday night, not long after Ryne Nelson landed on the IL with an elbow injury, the Diamondbacks lost both outfielder Jordan Lawlar and right-hander Michael Soroka in the same game. Soroka exited Arizona's 9-5 win over the Minnesota Twins after just one inning, and Lawlar was removed in the eighth.

For Lawlar, it's a strained right hamstring. Soroka has a left glute strain. Both have since been placed on the IL, and their initial timelines do not seem to suggest that it will be minimum stints for either player.

Diamondbacks give update on Lawlar, Soroka

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka talks to a trainer after suffering an injury prior to the start of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those familiar with manager Torey Lovullo's words might feel a sense of dread surrounding the words "weeks, not days." That, unfortunately, is what Lovullo had to say about both of these injured players.

"It's gonna be weeks and not days, hopeful for the fastest return possible," Lovullo said (via Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner). "We're hoping it's gonna happen before the four to six week period of time, everybody seems to be throwing out, but I'll keep you guys updated on their progression.

"Just unfortunate news. MRIs confirmed that there was something that was going on in there and they're gonna have to step away and rest up."

Torey Lovullo provided the latest update on Jordan Lawlar and Michael Soroka, saying they will be down weeks, not days. pic.twitter.com/vsrKk0esgc — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) June 20, 2026

It seems that the more concrete minimum downtime for both Soroka and Lawlar is 4-6 weeks, though their absences might end up extending beyond that period. The Diamondbacks' depth will certainly not go untested in the coming months.

Lawlar had begun to shape into the offensive contributor the Diamondbacks had envisioned. He was hitting .316/.409/.447 thus far in his small sample size of games, and had just legged out his second hit of the night on Friday prior to his removal.

It's the second stint on the IL of the year for Lawlar, who returned from the 60-day IL with a fractured wrist only eight days ago. It's also not the first time he's had a hamstring injury; he dealt with a similar ailment in both 2024 and 2025.

Soroka, meanwhile, has pitched extremely well this year. He has a 3.07 ERA and 3.92 expected ERA over the course of 82 innings, with eight wins in the process. He's struggled with injuries in the past, and had made 14 starts without issue heading into Friday night's game.

Arizona is expected to start 24-year-old prospect Jose Cabrera on Sunday in place of Nelson, but they will still need to find a solution for Soroka's spot in the rotation for more than just a handful of starts. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is not yet fully stretched out, but there is a strong likelihood he is inserted in that spot once ready.