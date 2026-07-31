New Michael Soroka Injury Update is Exactly What D-backs Need to Hear

The Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation is in dire need of some reinforcements in its current state. And those reinforcements might not be too far away, after all.

Right-hander Michael Soroka has been on the Injured List since June 20 with a left glute strain. At the time of the injury, Soroka and manager Torey Lovullo were optimistic of a short IL stint.

Much to the frustration of Soroka and Diamondbacks fans alike, that timeline has continued to lengthen. But the latest injury update provides some extremely positive news with regard to Soroka's looming return.

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka nearing a return

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a new report from Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro, Soroka will soon be on his way to a rehab start in Triple-A for the Reno Aces.

"Here is the latest update on Diamondbacks injured starter Michael Soroka," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "The plan is for him to pitch in Reno on Tuesday with a goal of 4 or 5 innings and around 50-60 pitches."

Here is the latest update on Diamondbacks injured starter Michael Soroka

The plan is for him to pitch in Reno on Tuesday with a goal of 4 or 5 innings and around 50-60 pitches. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 31, 2026

A rehab start is a good sign that Soroka's return is not far from becoming reality.

Four or five innings and a 50-60 pitch range is a solid enough place to be in terms of length, but that won't offer the Diamondbacks much flexibility right away unless Soroka ends up making numerous rehab starts to get fully stretched out.

Still, even four or five strong innings from Soroka is a bit more than the D-backs are getting out of their rookie starter contingent at the moment. Neither Kohl Drake nor Mitch Bratt have been able to go deeper than that, and both have ERAs of 5.00 or worse.

Soroka, alongside the ace-level efforts of Eduardo Rodriguez, had been one of the Diamondbacks' most potent starting arms. He had a 3.07 ERA over the course of 82 innings at the time of his injury, and was walking the fewest batters of his career despite a slight dip in strikeouts.

His expected ERA (3.99) FIP (2.93) and expected FIP (3.62) all suggest his results have not been entirely due to good luck.

The 28-year-old righty has not been a stranger to the injured list in his career, though this is certainly one of the less-devastating injuries he's suffered. The Diamondbacks are also awaiting the returns of Zac Gallen (elbow inflammation) and Ryne Nelson (elbow sprain), though they have limited time to ramp back up to full starting length.