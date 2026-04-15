Diamondbacks Infielder Reaches Franchise-Record Hit Streak vs Orioles

With his go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas set a franchise record.

That homer allowed Vargas to reach an 11-game hit streak to open the 2026 regular season. That streak is the longest of any D-backs player to begin a year.

Five other D-backs hitters had similar season-opening hit streaks end at 10 games: David Peralta (2019), Didi Gregorius (2013), Willie Bloomquist (2011), Danny Bautista (2002) and Steve Finley (2000).

Per D-backs: With his homer, Ildemaro Vargas set a franchise record with 11 consecutive games with a hit to start the season.



11 Ildemaro Vargas (2026)

10 each:

David Peralta (2019) Didi Gregorius (2013) Willie Bloomquist (2011 Tony Bautista (2002)

& Steve Finley (2000) — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 15, 2026

Vargas accomplished this feat so in the leadoff batter slot on Tuesday, filling in for star second baseman Ketel Marte, who was scratched from the lineup with lower back tightness.

Ildemaro Vargas sets D-backs record

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) runs the bases after hitting a single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Vargas has certainly been on quite the hot streak to open the season. His hit streak has not been the result of cheap hits or batted ball luck.

The veteran utility infielder is currently hitting .400/.429/.700 in 42 plate appearances as of this writing. That is good for a 1.129 OPS. For his entire career, Vargas owns just a .662 OPS in parts of 10 major league seasons.

42 plate appearances is not the largest sample size, by any means, and there's certainly plenty of room for potential regression, but Vargas' underlying metrics do hold up.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Vargas' .400 expected batting average (xBA) is the best in baseball by a wide margin. The next closest is Braves DH Dom Smith at .364.

The veteran is limiting whiffs and striking out at a top 10% rate. He's playing sturdy infield defense at any and all position he's called upon to fill, as well.

Vargas is in his third major league stint with the Diamondbacks, though he has been in and out of the organization at some level on countless occasions. He made his MLB debut with the D-backs in the 2017 season, playing for Arizona at the MLB level until he was designated for assignment in 2020.

When he was signed to a minor league deal ahead of 2025, he was somewhat of an afterthought, though he is a positive clubhouse presence and a player manager Torey Lovullo has been able to count on in the past.

But when the D-backs lost multiple members of their infield to trades and injury, Vargas saw his role grow. He ended the year hitting .270/.292/.383 in 38 games, and has seemingly kept his upward trajectory since.