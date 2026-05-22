Corbin Carroll's Walk-Off Winner Puts Diamondbacks in New Territory

It tends to be a sign that everything is clicking for a baseball club when the wins come off the bat of someone different depending on the night.

But after Ketel Marte played hero in two of the Arizona Diamondbacks' recent wins, it was star outfielder Corbin Carroll who delivered the knockout punch against the Colorado Rockies Thursday night.

But despite the surprisingly-meager crowd of just 14,761 (the lowest since May 8 of 2023), the cheers rang out around Chase Field as Carroll shot a single through the first base gap with two outs in a 1-1 game, scoring Gabriel Moreno from second base. It was Carroll's fourth career walk-off hit.

But the hit stood for more than just an exciting Thursday night. With that win, the Diamondbacks are suddenly in new territory: a five-game winning streak. That is their longest win streak of the season, and their longest since June 9-14 of 2025. Arizona has not had a six-game win streak since August of 2024.

Carroll, in his postgame interview, gave credit to teammates Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno, who both worked walks in lengthy at-bats to set up Carroll.

"To get there, you've got to talk with two of the at-bats before that," Carroll said. "Moreno and Marte taking really quality at-bats. That's a good heater [from Rockies righty Juan Mejia] and a good slider as well. Just happy to get the job done."

Corbin Carroll delivers walk-off for Diamondbacks

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll slides into second base after hitting a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts when he came up to bat in the ninth inning. Arizona's 25-year-old star outfielder was coming off a needed off day on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, after he was struck in the head by a relay throw during a little league home run on Tuesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo assured reporters on Wednesday that Carroll had not been experiencing any symptoms, and there were no reservations about playing him Thursday night. It's a good thing that was the case.

Carroll is now hitting .282/.390/.552 on the season with a .942 OPS. But after running in to a bit of a slump early in May — alongside the rest of Arizona's offense at the time — he's put together quite the hot streak. In fact, Thursday night's walk-off winner extended his hitting streak to nine games. He's hitting 12-for-32 (.375) since May 11.

"I think he's built for situations like that," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "He wants to go out and be great, and that's what I told him before the at-bat. I said, 'Go be great, man.'"

And Carroll was. But it wasn't just Carroll's (or his position-player teammates') efforts that earned Arizona the victory.

Diamondbacks' pitching sets up win over Rockies

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez continued his dominant season, throwing seven shutout innings with four hits, one walk and four strikeouts. It was his second time doing so this season — the first time he's had multiple such outings since 2023 with the Detroit Tigers.

Righty Juan Morillo, who Arizona has backed off in usage of late thanks to an extremely heavy early-season workload, was not sharp. He gave up two hits, issued a walk and hit a batter to force in his first earned run since May 2 to allow the Rockies to tie the game at 1-1.

But with bases loaded and one out, Kevin Ginkel ended the threat to keep the game tied. Paul Sewald, throwing in a dangerous non-save situation, threw a clean ninth inning to set up the win.

"E-Rod went out there and dialed up seven unbelievable innings and kept us in the game and walked off the mound with a chance to win," Lovullo said. "It was a great win. It was a fighting, grinding, chewing-on-rocks type of a win."