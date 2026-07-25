Eduardo Rodriguez Rebounds from Worst Game of 2026 with Quality Start

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was coming off his worst start of the 2026 season, in which he gave up five runs over 2.2 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals. Questions had begun to form about whether or not he was barreling toward and ugly path of regression.

But on Friday night, Rodriguez quieted those questions, for one more start, at least.

Eduardo Rodriguez bounces back against Nationals

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the second inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez wasn't just looking to erase the memory of his previous start. The Nationals presented more than the average opposing challenge. Not only does Washington sport one of the most explosive offenses in baseball, they've consistently hammered left-hand pitching.

The Nationals entered play on Friday with a .264/.337/.446 slash line and .773 OPS against southpaws. But that didn't seem to matter too much to Rodriguez, who exited his outing having thrown six innings of two-run baseball for a Quality Start, despite having to wiggle his way out of seven base hits and three walks.

The D-backs' big lefty did have his fair share of traffic, but consistently worked his way out of those threats. He entered play with an outrageous 84.7% Left On Base percentage. While that number was another such figure that might have seemed destined for regression, the fact is Rodriguez has simply been able to execute at a high rate in those situations.

The left-hander did not allow any of his baserunners who reached scoring position to score, which was the 11th such time he's done so this year. Not only is that tied for the most in the majors, it's the most in a season by a D-backs pitcher since Zac Gallen did so 12 times in the 2024 season.

As a result, Rodriguez's ERA actually ticked up by two points, going from 2.62 to 2.64. That's hardly a number to be bothered by, however.

He has unquestionably been the best, most consistent starting pitcher in Arizona's banged-up rotation. He's shouldered the ace title all year, and even earned his first career All-Star game appearance after pitching to a 2.21 ERA through the first half of the season.

In back of Rodriguez, the Diamondbacks' bullpen held up. Juan Morillo threw a scoreless seventh Kevin Ginkel a scoreless eighth.

And Rodriguez wasn't the only D-backs pitcher to have a rebound performance. Closer Paul Sewald, who had a brutal blown save in his last attempt, converted a 3-2 lead into a victory on just nine pitches without allowing a baserunner.

Once again, the Diamondbacks have won a baseball game in which Rodriguez took the mound.